Tanzania Summons US Ambassador Over Covid-19 Advisories

KDRTV has confirmed that Tanzanian government through the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation summoned the acting US Ambassador Dr. Inmi Patterson for clarity over statements that the commission made in the recent past

The summon was made on Tuesday, may 26, 2020 to bring clarity on the statement the mission made on its website and social media platforms

Read also: Uproar as 4 Police Officer steps on a black man’s neck till he passes out in Minneapolis

According to the statement issued by the ministry, Dr.Patterson was summoned to the office of Foreign Affairs minister, where met with Permanent Secretary Colonel Wilbert Ibuge.

Among the crucial agendas include the different travel advisories which the mission has issued on it website this month, concerning the Covid-19 pandemic response by the Tanzanian government

“On Wednesday, May 13 and Monday, May 25, on the embassy’s twitter page, which all seem to be intended to alert US citizens in Tanzania and those who intend to visit the country that Dar es Salaam is not safe due to the presence of a large number of patients,” part of the statement read.

Kaimu Balozi wa Marekani aitwa kutoa ufafanuzi kuhusu taarifa tata anazotoa juu ya ugonjwa wa Covid-19 nchini pic.twitter.com/yrVpyMlGEc — ForeignTanzania (@foreigntanzania) May 26, 2020

According to the Tanzanian Foreign Affairs PS, the Covid-19 and travel advisories by the US mission to fellow nationals, were likely to result in distress

The US categorized the advisories as global level four health advisories and the PS reiterated that the information was not verified and advised the embassy to be factual

According to our earlier reports, the US embassy had warned its nationals that Dar es Salaam had extremely high risk of contracting Coronavirus

“Despite limited reports, all evidence points to the exponential growth of the epidemic in Dar and other locations in Tanzania. The embassy has strongly recommended that its personnel and their families remain at home except for essential activities,” read the statement by the US embassy.

Read also: Rashid Echesa Begs Uhuru To Spare Washiali In Ongoing Jubilee Party Purge

Tanzanian government has not revealed any Covid-19 data since Wednesday, April 29, with President John Magufuli repeatedly disregarding worrying health crisis