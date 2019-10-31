Tanzanian Comedian Idris Sultan Arrested Over Photo shopping President Magufuli

Tanzanian comedian and Big Brother Africa 2014 winner Idris Sultan has been arrested following a photo shopped picture depicting President John Pombe Magufuli.

Idris, being a comedian decided to entertain his fans by switching roles with the President, where he pictured the president as a civilian while placing himself as the president.

He was thereafter summoned and ordered to present himself to the nearest police station for accusations of stepping beyond his boundaries by the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda.

Naona mipaka ya kazi yako huijuwi. Nenda sasa hivi kituo chochote Cha polisi uwambie Makonda kaniambie nije utakuta ujumbe wako,” read the order.

READ ALSO: Three Days of National Mourning Following Tanzania Fuel Tanker Explosion.

Which translates to,” I can see you do not know your boundaries. Present yourself to the nearest police station.”

According to the lawyer representing the comedian Eliya Rioba, he has been held at police station in the main city, Dar es Salaam.

Ideally, sources from close relatives indicated that he reported to the police station on Wednesday and has not returned since.

The unraveling of the events detailed President Magufuli’s birthday where Idris suggested to have him relieved off work and and switch roles as he celebrated his birthday without the need to govern the country.

Magufuli was celebrating his 60th birthday on Tuesday October 29.

Some social media fans came to his defense with others criticizing the law adding that a comedian should be allowed to express himself in any way as long as it is part of entertainment.

Ideally, some civil rights movements have come to his aid terming the law as infringing on people’s space.

Kwa siku moja tukabadilishana kazi ili a-enjoy birthday yake kwa amani 😂🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ch10m4GW7i — Idris Sultan (@IdrisSultan) October 30, 2019

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases