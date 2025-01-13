Tanzanian Human Rights Activist Maria Tsehai, Who Was Abducted in Nairobi, Released

Tanzanian Media Editor and Human Rights Activist Maria Tsehai who was abducted on Sunday in Nairobi’s Kilimani estate was freed on Sunday evening following an uproar from Kenyans, human rights groups, and defenders, including the Law Society of Kenya, and Amnesty International Kenya.

Maria was abducted by three armed men at approximately 3:15 PM outside Chaka Place in Kilimani and put in a Toyota Noah vehicle which sped off after the incident.

The abduction news spread on social media attracting the attention of human rights groups and the international community, including the United Nations (UN).

The UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya, Stephen Jackson expressed concern over Tsehai’s abduction, describing the incident involving the Tanzanian national as deeply disturbing.

In a statement after being released, Maria thanked Kenyans, Tanzanians, and human rights groups for raising concern.

“Thank you very much, dear Kenyans and Tanzanians. I am safe and God is good,” Tsehai said in a recorded video shared after her release. “I will say thank you properly tomorrow,” she wrote.

Tsehai is a vocal critic of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu and often publishes critical articles on her blog and social media accounts where she has a big following.

She is the founder of the online campaign Change Tanzania, which began as the hashtag #changeTanzania on X, to encourage citizens to engage in political and social reform.

Maria has been living in Nairobi after fleeing Tanzania during the regime of the late John Magufuli, who issued a warrant for her arrest.

The incident follows a similar ordeal in November when Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye was abducted in Nairobi and taken to Kampala, where he is facing charges of illegal possession of firearms.

