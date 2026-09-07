Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu’s Husband Dies

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s husband, Hafidh Ameir Hassan, has passed away.

The announcement was made by Tanzanian Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi on Monday, September 7, in a national address.

Ndejembi disclosed that Hassan died at approximately 8:00 AM while receiving treatment for a heart-related ailment in Zanzibar.

“Fellow citizens, it is with great sadness that I inform you of the death of Honourable Hafidh Ameir Hassan, husband of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Honourable Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan,” Ndejembi stated.

He added, He passed away today, September 7, 2026, at around 8:00 am at Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Zanzibar, where he was receiving treatment for heart disease.”

He conveyed his condolences to President Hassan, her family, relatives and friends, as well as Tanzanians, following Mr Ameir’s death.

The Tanzanian Vice President also said funeral arrangements were underway in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar.

“I extend my condolences to the President, the family, relatives, friends, and all Tanzanians for this tragedy,” Ndejembi added. “Funeral arrangements are ongoing in Zanzibar,” he added.

Hassan and President Suluhu got married in 1978 and were blessed with four children.

Kenyan President William Ruto condoled with President Suluhu following the death of her husband.

In a statement, President Ruto described Hassan as a beloved father and Tanzania as a distinguished son, conveying the condolences on his behalf and on behalf of the country at large.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kenya, the First Lady, my family and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to President Samia, her family and the people of Tanzania.

“President Samia has lost a lifelong companion, her children a beloved father, and Tanzania a distinguished son. Kenya stands with our Tanzanian brothers and sisters in this moment of grief,” Ruto stated.