Tanzanians are mourning the death of their President John Magufuli

KDRTV News- Dar es Salam-The no-nonsense President of Tanzania Dr. John Pombe Magufuli is dead of suspected Covid-19 virus but the Government reported that he died of a heart condition which he has been treating for the last 10 years.

His sickness and death have been a closed secret to a few government elites in Tanzania, for over the past 3 weeks, and speculations online already indicating that he was already dead or in a coma-in a Nairobi Hospital.

The Country’s Vice President Madam Samia Suluhu will assume the office as per the Tanzanian constitution for the remainder of the term.