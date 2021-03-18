Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tanzanians are mourning the death of their President John Magufuli

Avatar

By

Published

Tanzania President John Magufuli
Tanzania President John Magufuli

KDRTV News- Dar es Salam-The no-nonsense President of Tanzania Dr. John Pombe Magufuli is dead of suspected Covid-19 virus but the Government reported that he died of a heart condition which he has been treating for the last 10 years.

His sickness and death have been a closed secret to a few government elites in Tanzania, for over the past 3 weeks, and speculations online already indicating that he was already dead or in a coma-in a Nairobi Hospital.

The Country’s Vice President Madam Samia Suluhu will assume the office as per the Tanzanian constitution for the remainder of the term.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Magufuli Magufuli

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

KDRTV News Dodoma-A high ranking Government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with...

5 hours ago
images 22 images 22

News

Nandi County Headquarters power, water supply disconnected over unpaid bills

Nandi County Headquarters has not had electricity and water for over two weeks. A source at the county said Kenya Power disconnected the power...

21 hours ago
Samia Suluhu Tanzanian Vice President PHOTO CITIZEN Samia Suluhu Tanzanian Vice President PHOTO CITIZEN

News

Samia Suluhu To Be Tanzania`s First Female President

Tanzania set to have the first female President after John Magufuli`s death

8 hours ago
Magufuli Magufuli

News

Tanzania President John Magufuli Is Dead

Tanzanian President John Magufuli is dead after suffering heart complications, says Vice President.

9 hours ago