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Taveta Man Jailed for Five Years Over KSh350,000 Elephant Tusks

Vincent Olando

Published

Taveta man has been handed a five-year prison term after being convicted of dealing in elephant tusks worth KSh350,000, in a case the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) says adds to ongoing efforts to crack down on Kenya’s illegal ivory trade.

Joseph Mathias was found guilty on one count of dealing in a trophy of a critically endangered species, an offence under Section 92(2) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013 (Revised 2018).

The case traces back to June 16, 2024, when Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers from the Kamboyo Investigation Team received a tip-off that two people in the Chala area of Taveta Sub-County were in possession of elephant tusks and hunting for a buyer.

Acting on that intelligence, officers mounted a targeted operation in the Malkoriti area near the Chala Road Junction. There, they spotted Mathias, who matched the description given by informants, carrying a manila sack. A search of the sack turned up three elephant tusks weighing a combined 3.5 kilogrammes, valued at KSh350,000.

Taveta Senior Principal Magistrate Cecilia Kithinji handed down the five-year sentence after prosecutors Charles Mogaka and Idris Tomno proved the case against Mathias beyond reasonable doubt. He has 14 days to appeal.

The conviction lands against a backdrop of genuine progress in Kenya’s fight to protect its elephants. The 2025 National Wildlife Census counted 42,072 elephants, up from 36,280 in 2021, and figures show the number of elephants killed for their tusks has dropped sharply, from 164 in 2014 to just 16 last year.

Even so, wildlife authorities say ivory trafficking hasn’t gone away. Kenya remains both a source and a transit route for cross-border trafficking networks, particularly along the southern corridor bordering Tanzania, and recent seizures in areas like Namanga and Lunga Lunga have involved shipments ranging from a few kilogrammes to over 100 kilogrammes.

KWS notes that Kenyan courts typically value ivory at around KSh100,000 per kilogramme in prosecutions, though monitoring of similar cases suggests low-level suppliers like Mathias often pocket only a fraction of that, with most of the profit flowing to brokers and financiers further up the chain. That gap raises an ongoing question for enforcement agencies: whether cases like this one are reaching the networks actually driving the trade, or only the people caught carrying the goods.

Under the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, offenders convicted of wildlife crimes can face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to Sh20 million, or both, depending on the offence.

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