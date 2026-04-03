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Teachers Threaten Nationwide Strike Ahead of the Second Term Over Healthcare and Staffing Crisis

Vincent Olando

Published

A looming nationwide teachers’ strike is threatening to disrupt learning across Kenya, as educators demand urgent government intervention over a struggling medical scheme and a persistent shortage of staff.

Officials from the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers have issued a warning that teachers will down their tools at the end of April if their grievances are not addressed before the reopening of schools for the second term.

The warning was issued by union leaders in Bungoma County during a meeting in Kabuchai Constituency on Friday, April 3. According to the officials, the newly introduced healthcare system under the Social Health Authority (SHA) has failed to deliver on its promise, leaving teachers stranded and unable to access medical services.

Bungoma KUPPET representative Ferdinand Wamalwa described the situation as dire, pointing out that only a handful of hospitals are currently serving teachers in the county.

“Here in Bungoma, we only have three hospitals in the entire county that are treating our teachers. We have said next term, if this thing of SHA is not worked on, we are going to call for a very serious strike,” said Wamalwa.

He further warned that the union is prepared to take drastic action if the government fails to act within the school holiday period.

“We will direct students to stay home as we embark on a total shutdown. We are giving the government this holiday to address the issue,” he added.

Teachers were transitioned to the SHA medical scheme on December 1, 2025, following consultations involving the Teachers Service Commission, KUPPET, the Kenya National Union of Teachers, and SHA officials.

The scheme was designed to offer comprehensive healthcare coverage, including outpatient and inpatient services, dental and optical care, annual check-ups, ambulance services, and overseas treatment.

However, months after its rollout, teachers say the implementation has been ineffective. Many report limited access to accredited hospitals and difficulties receiving treatment, raising concerns about the scheme’s viability.

In addition to healthcare challenges, the union has also faulted the TSC for failing to recruit enough teachers. The shortage, they argue, has significantly increased workload and pressure on existing staff, compromising both teacher welfare and the quality of education.

The growing dissatisfaction among teachers has now placed the government under intense pressure to act swiftly. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba is expected to address the concerns to avert a potential crisis that could affect millions of learners.

Education stakeholders warn that a nationwide strike would have far-reaching consequences, including disruption of the academic calendar and learning losses across schools.

As the deadline approaches, the government faces a critical test in resolving the standoff. For now, teachers remain firm, insisting that only concrete action – not promises – will prevent a nationwide shutdown when schools reopen.

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