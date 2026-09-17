Teachers to Get Improved SHA Healthcare Services

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced fresh measures to address the healthcare struggles of thousands of teachers under the Mwalimu Comprehensive Medical Cover, following a high-level meeting with teacher unions and the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The consultative meeting, held on Thursday, September 17, brought together Duale, KUPPET Chairperson Omboko Milemba, KUPPET Secretary-General Akelo Misori, SHA CEO Dr Mercy Mwangangi, Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth and senior officials from the Ministry of Health, SHA, KUPPET and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Taking to X after the meeting, Duale said the talks aimed to review how the medical cover is working under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF) and to tackle problems teachers have been raising. “Chaired a joint consultative meeting with KUPPET and the Social Health Authority (SHA) to review implementation of the Mwalimu Comprehensive Medical Cover under the Public Officers Medical Scheme Fund (POMSF), address emerging challenges and strengthen access to timely, dignified and quality healthcare for teachers,” he wrote.

He said the discussions zeroed in on specific pain points. “The meeting reviewed concerns raised by teachers, including access to IVF and oncology services, chronic disease management and monthly prescriptions, specialised care, last-expense services and other challenges affecting service delivery.”

The concerns have persisted since teachers moved to the SHA-run scheme on December 1, 2025, with many reporting delays, denied services, reduced coverage and out-of-pocket payments for care they expected to be covered.

On the state of SHA’s provider network, Duale said the authority has made significant progress. “SHA currently has 7,031 contracted healthcare facilities, including 122 haemato-oncology facilities, while efforts are underway to expand specialised services such as Bone Marrow Transplant within the country.”

IVF services have already been activated for eligible beneficiaries, subject to clinical eligibility and pre-authorisation requirements, following earlier confirmation from the TSC in April.

To tighten accountability, the meeting agreed to roll out monthly implementation reports, give priority attention to reported incidents, and take action against healthcare facilities that fall short of the scheme’s standards. Regular joint progress reviews between the Ministry of Health, SHA, KUPPET and TSC will also continue.

The stakeholders also reviewed progress from ongoing grassroots engagement, with 84 monthly consultative meetings already held between KUPPET, SHA and TSC coordinators at the county level — a structure designed to resolve problems closer to where teachers actually work.

Another key measure is a simplified SHA benefits guide, now in development, meant to help teachers and the wider public better understand what the medical cover entitles them to.

Duale said the government is also pursuing partnerships to widen access to specialised treatment, including a collaboration with Morocco’s Princess Lalla Asmaa Foundation aimed at strengthening paediatric hearing care and cochlear implant surgery access for children.