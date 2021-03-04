Teargas in London Ward as Tanga Tanga MPs are Kicked Out

(KDRTV) – Voting in London Ward, Nakuru County was brought to a standstill on Thursday morning as police used teargas to disperse voters.

The incident was reported at Milimani Primary School, the biggest polling station, where Tanga Tanga lawmakers were kicked out of the station.

Langat MP Nixon Korir was briefly arrested by police before being released. Korir and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen were forcefully removed from the station.

Korir claimed police removed him from the station despite having an IEBC badge showing he was a chief agent.

There has been tension in the area this week, with both Jubilee and UDA politicians accusing each other of foul play.

On Tuesday, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika claimed police were planning to cause violence in the area and ensure UDA supporters don’t vote. Police have denied these claims.

Police have warned politicians against interfering with the election process.

There is a heavy police presence in the area.