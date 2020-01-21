TEN YEAR OLD BOY SHOT IN THE HEAD IN KAMUKUNJI

On Friday, the area of Kamukunji was a scenery for chaos due to a claim by the residents that a police officer shot a man in cold blood. This resulted to a conflict building up between them and the police officers. It was later on reported by the locals that as the crowd began building up, police officers shot into the air. This resulted in casualties, which included a ten year old boy by the name Destiny Mumo.

Before 4 pm last Friday, Destiny Mumo’s, a ten year old boy, life held so much promise. He was full of energy and had large expectations of seeing arriving back home safe and sound. When the riots broke out just two kilometers away from his current location, his life took a drastic turn. A bullet found its way in to Destiny’s head.

Lameck Omariba, his teacher, narrated the events that followed in school that day. He said,” We saw his falling down, so akajaribu kujiamsha yeye mwenyewe, so akaendelea ku-walk, juu kuna teachers who sit here so akafika pale akaanguka chini,”

Destiny Mumo was then rushed to a nearby clinic but on seeing his condition, the nurses directed them to Kenyatta National Hospital. The boy at the moment is lying on a death bed at K.N.H battling for his life with the bullet still embedded in his head.

The father, Jacob Gathambi, said that the Mumo has become paralysed around the area where the bullet lodged itself. The bullet is positioned somewhere between his brain and has caused one of his eyeballs to be detached from its socket hence falling out. He added that he had placed all his hope was placed on his son and seeing him die made him wish for death upon himself.

The father being tortured emotionally by the condition in which his son is in, revealed that he lacks answers for Destiny’s two sisters who keep questioning him on their brother’s whereabouts.

According to Lameck, when they got to where Mumo had fallen down, he was bleeding from his ears. ”Kuna mawe hapa ukiangalia, si nikidhani amegongwa na mawe juu hata ile statement nilipeana kwa nurses ni that alianguka akagonwa na mawe,” he said.

The doctors stationed in the emergency unit at Kenyatta National Hospital said that Mumo’s condition is a very unusual one.

Jacob has issued a complaint at Pangani police station. He is to record a statement at Kamukunji police station.