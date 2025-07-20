Tender Tussle in Ruth Odinga’s Office Threatens Kindiki’s Kisumu Visit

Chaos is brewing through Kisumu’s National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) offices as shocking allegations of graft, favoritism, and tender manipulation rock the office of Woman Representative Ruth Odinga.

Just days before Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s scheduled visit to launch a women’s Sacco in Muhoroni, bitter infighting threatens to collapse the event and tarnish the Odinga political dynasty.

At the core of the chaos is Rose Karimi, the Kisumu NGAAF Coordinator, who insiders claim is manipulating tender processes to award contracts — ranging from tents, branding materials, transport, and sound systems — to her agents. The claims have triggered backlash among NGAAF staff and local political figures, with accusations of corruption, exclusion, and a toxic work environment.

What was meant to be a unifying event championing women’s economic empowerment is now at risk of turning into a public relations nightmare. Staff at Prosperity House and Tom Mboya estate offices are split down the middle, with Karimi and her close confidant, Maurice Onono, accused of forming a “tender cartel.” The two are allegedly locking out longtime supporters and grassroots campaigners who supported Ruth Odinga’s 2022 bid.

The infighting has exposed deeper issues: sidelining of local service providers, nepotistic practices, and open disregard for ethical procurement procedures. A major flashpoint has been Karimi’s decision to hire a photographer from Mount Kenya, sidelining Kisumu-based creatives who helped build Ruth’s brand.

“She’s turned the office into her personal business empire,” said one staff member, requesting anonymity. “This is not the NGAAF we fought to establish. It’s now a cash cow for a few well-connected individuals.”

The tension is so high that employees are preparing to file a formal complaint with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), listing alleged tender irregularities, conflict of interest, and systemic abuse of office.

When reached for comment, Karimi arrogantly dismissed the concerns, stating, “Wacheni fitina. I’m acting on behalf of Hon. Ruth Odinga.” The remark has set off even greater suspicion — raising unsettling questions about Ruth’s role, awareness, or possible complicity in the tender chaos.

“This scandal is bigger than tenders,” one observer noted. “It’s about accountability. It’s about integrity. And it’s about the Odinga brand being tainted from within.”

If Ruth Odinga fails to decisively clean house and restore order before the event, Muhoroni might not just witness a Sacco launch — it could become the epicenter of yet another credibility crisis for Kenya’s most iconic political family.