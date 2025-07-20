Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tender Tussle in Ruth Odinga’s Office Threatens Kindiki’s Kisumu Visit

By

Published

Kisumu NGAAF Tender Scandal Rattles Ruth Odinga Office Ahead of Dep. President Visit
Kisumu NGAAF Tender Scandal Rattles Ruth Odinga Office Ahead of Dep. President Visit

Chaos is brewing through Kisumu’s National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) offices as shocking allegations of graft, favoritism, and tender manipulation rock the office of Woman Representative Ruth Odinga.

Just days before Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s scheduled visit to launch a women’s Sacco in Muhoroni, bitter infighting threatens to collapse the event and tarnish the Odinga political dynasty.

At the core of the chaos is Rose Karimi, the Kisumu NGAAF Coordinator, who insiders claim is manipulating tender processes to award contracts — ranging from tents, branding materials, transport, and sound systems — to her agents. The claims have triggered backlash among NGAAF staff and local political figures, with accusations of corruption, exclusion, and a toxic work environment.

What was meant to be a unifying event championing women’s economic empowerment is now at risk of turning into a public relations nightmare. Staff at Prosperity House and Tom Mboya estate offices are split down the middle, with Karimi and her close confidant, Maurice Onono, accused of forming a “tender cartel.” The two are allegedly locking out longtime supporters and grassroots campaigners who supported Ruth Odinga’s 2022 bid.

The infighting has exposed deeper issues: sidelining of local service providers, nepotistic practices, and open disregard for ethical procurement procedures. A major flashpoint has been Karimi’s decision to hire a photographer from Mount Kenya, sidelining Kisumu-based creatives who helped build Ruth’s brand.

“She’s turned the office into her personal business empire,” said one staff member, requesting anonymity. “This is not the NGAAF we fought to establish. It’s now a cash cow for a few well-connected individuals.”

The tension is so high that employees are preparing to file a formal complaint with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), listing alleged tender irregularities, conflict of interest, and systemic abuse of office.

When reached for comment, Karimi arrogantly dismissed the concerns, stating, “Wacheni fitina. I’m acting on behalf of Hon. Ruth Odinga.” The remark has set off even greater suspicion — raising unsettling questions about Ruth’s role, awareness, or possible complicity in the tender chaos.

“This scandal is bigger than tenders,” one observer noted. “It’s about accountability. It’s about integrity. And it’s about the Odinga brand being tainted from within.”

If Ruth Odinga fails to decisively clean house and restore order before the event, Muhoroni might not just witness a Sacco launch — it could become the epicenter of yet another credibility crisis for Kenya’s most iconic political family.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021