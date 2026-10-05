Tengecha Boys Closed Indefinitely Following Sunday Evening Dormitory Fire

Tengecha Boys High School in Kericho County has been closed indefinitely after a fire damaged a dormitory at the institution on Sunday evening, October 4, affecting facilities used by 571 Grade 10 students.

Kericho County Education Director Julius Ngoneshi said on Monday that the school board had resolved to send all students home as it assesses the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.

“The board has sat down and decided that it is best for the students to go home. Most of the infrastructure affected belonged to Grade 10 students, who are 571 in number,” Ngoneshi stated.

He said the closure would allow the school management to assess the damage and determine the measures required before students return.

“The purpose of this is to let the school board management assess the extent of the damage, and take necessary measures.”

The fire broke out in one of the school dormitories, with reports indicating that flames spread across the affected section and made it difficult to contain the blaze at one point.

Students, members of staff and residents from the surrounding community joined efforts to contain the fire and salvage students’ belongings as security officers and county firefighting teams responded to the incident.

The second floor of the affected dormitory was severely damaged, with windows and other infrastructure destroyed. However, the fire was contained before spreading to other sections of the institution.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to the county education official.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigating the incident. No arrests had been made by Monday as officers worked to establish what caused the blaze and whether any criminal activity was involved.

The closure comes amid renewed attention on school fires and student unrest following measures announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba to address incidents involving destruction of school property.

Under the measures cited in the reports, students and other individuals found to have participated in arson would face criminal charges, while parents could be required to meet the cost of repairing or rebuilding school infrastructure destroyed during student unrest.

Schools temporarily closed following disturbances would also be required to recover lost learning time, while school boards that fail to enforce safety measures or comply with education regulations could face dissolution.

The reports did not give a specific date for when Tengecha Boys students will return. Ngoneshi said the students could be recalled once the school management had completed its assessment and taken the necessary measures.