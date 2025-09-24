Tengecha Boys Dormitory in Flames as Kericho School Unrest Deepens

Tengecha Boys High School has become the latest institution to fall victim to dormitory arson and student protests in Kericho County. The Tuesday night blaze destroyed property of unknown value and heightened fears of a deepening education crisis in the South Rift.

Witnesses said the fire, which broke out shortly after 8 PM, came moments after a group of students at the Kapkatet-based school went on a rampage. The fire consumed a dormitory that housed more than 100 learners. Local residents and teachers rushed to the scene, battling to prevent the flames from spreading further.

The incident occurred just eight kilometers from Litein Boys High School, where students on Sunday, September 21, torched buildings, including an administration block that stored sensitive documents such as uncollected KCSE certificates. The unrest forced Litein’s indefinite closure.

Reports suggest the Litein protests were fueled by students’ refusal to sit for the joint Apex examinations conducted with Moi Tea, Litein Girls, Tengecha Boys, and Korongoi Girls and frustration after being denied permission to watch a highly anticipated English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The chaos at Tengecha Boys also triggered a security scare at neighboring Tengecha Girls High School. Alarmed by cries for help, the Kapkatet community mobilized armed with rungus to guard the girls’ school perimeter while helping restore order.

This is not the first fire to hit Kericho this month. On September 11, two dormitories at Cheptenye Boys High School were set ablaze during afternoon lessons. Although no injuries have been reported in any of the cases, the destruction of key infrastructure and learning disruptions have raised alarm among parents, education stakeholders, and local leaders.

“As parents, we are extremely worried. Our daily lives are disrupted because we live in fear that our children might be caught up in strikes,” said Emily Ruto, a parent.

Kericho County Director of Education, Julius Ngoneshi, condemned the incidents, confirming that investigations are ongoing. “We will not allow destruction of property to replace dialogue. Stakeholders must work together to address the demands driving this unrest,” he stated.

With dormitories reduced to ashes, exams disrupted, and schools forced into closure, Kericho now faces an urgent call to act before the flames of discontent consume more of its classrooms.