Tension High In UDA As Moses Kuria Defies DP Ruto

Gatundu South lawmakers has said he doesn’t regret his actions latest actions against Deputy President William Ruto

Moses Kuria defies DP William Ruto
KDRTV NEWS:   Tension has been high in United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and his allies defied Deputy president William Ruto.

He claimed that the DP and his allies were compelling him to fold his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party or quit “hustler nation”

KDRTV established that during the meeting that was held by the DP and leaders who support him from Mt. Kenya, they agreed that UDA would not enter into a coalition with fringe parties

According to them, the CCK and other parties in the Mt. Kenya region were tribal parties and with little support.

However, Moses Kuria denounced the three-day meeting held in Kieni, Nyeri county saying that nothing important was discussed to help the residents.

Thus, he affirmed that he would abandon his party for UDA; has faulted the DP for trying to reintroduce a one-party dictatorship.

“This is the kind of hubris and chest-thumping that destroyed the Jubilee Party, which we formed with so much hope and enthusiasm. It is the clearest attempt to take us to the day of the one-party state and the dark Kanu era.

“I was in the clamour for multi-partyism and the second liberation as a young and vibrant student leader at the University of Nairobi. I am not as young and vibrant today and I cannot go back to the streets to fight for multi-partyism again. I can only guard what is there,” he said.

At the same time, a section of Kenyans have faulted UDA supporters for being violent after a footage of supporters humiliating a woman started making rounds on social media.

 

