Terror Suspect Arrested as Police Recover IED in Garissa

A multi-agency security team has thwarted a potential terror attack after arresting a terror suspect and recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Garissa–Dadaab Road.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Hussein Issa Baraki, was spotted by police officers on patrol acting suspiciously by the roadside.

“The suspect, Hussein Issa Baraki, raised suspicion after officers on routine patrol at Haji Aden area spotted him by the roadside.

“The moment he noticed the approaching security team, he took off into a nearby bush in a desperate bid to escape,” DCI stated.

The security officers chased after the terror suspect and arrested him.

The suspect was taken back to the location where he had been standing before fleeing, where officers discovered an IED, pointing into a sinister attack that was in the making.

The police officers also recovered a military-style jungle attire, including a jungle jacket and trousers, as well as two mobile phones at the scene.

The suspect was escorted to Garissa Police Station for processing as detectives widen investigations ahead of his arraignment.

The incident comes a day after police officers exchanged suspected members of the Al-Shabaab terror group when they raided their camp at Qanjara Durow, Garissa County.

During the operation, security officers established a presence near Gel Qad Junction before advancing towards Qanjara Durow, where they encountered suspected militants and engaged in a fierce exchange of fire.

The security team further dismantled the camp after neutralising more militants who were present.

Upon searching the camp, the officers recovered assorted materials linked to militant activities, including communication equipment, improvised explosive device (IED)-related materials, uniforms, ammunition, food supplies, and other logistical items.