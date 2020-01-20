THE BOY SHOT DURING KASARANI-MWIKI PROTEST REVEALED

During the Kasarani-Mwiki road protests, a boy was shot dead during their attempts to dispose the protesters. The boy was revealed to be Stephen Machurusi, a seventeen year old boy who resided in Sunton Kasarani.

Esther Wangui, Stephen’s mother, had spoken with her son earlier. During the call, the boy revealed that he was busy at work and promised to call her later not knowing that it would be his last time hearig his mother’s voice.

During her interview on Tuesday, Esther Wangui said,” I just started shaking.” after she received the news of her son’s demise which was though a phone call from her daughter,Lilian Waringa.

She reported seeing a large crowd from a distance and wondered to herself if it was her son who was lying on the floor. Pushing through the forming crowd, she saw the body of her dead son lying on the floor. Traces of a white substance was seen smeared on his lips. It was established that the white substance was glucose given to him by motorcycle operators who were attempting to save his life.

According to witnesses on the scene, Stephen was shot showing a sign of surrender; on his knees with his hands raised up. Breaking in to tears now and then during her interview, the mother posed different questions;” Does the police officer who shot him have a child?Does he know about the law?Why did he or she use live bullets on my own child who was unarmed?

She added saying that the police should not use live bullet on those who are protesting as her son was not part of the group but was caught in the melee.

She was battling the pain that comes with the lose of a father and now she has to mourn her son who was taken too soon.

A matatu operator who wanted to remain anonymous said,” He fell down as people were escaping and despite surrendering, he was shot in the chest.”

Witnesses reported that the policeman who shot Stephen was dressed in casual clothes. Though they were scared, the said that they can identify the killer cop.

Stephen just likeany other teenage boy loved hip hop. He was a big fan of the Kenyan rapper, Kaligraph Jones, and often rapped at home for his mum. He was the first child to get in to the university and the family was planning on having a surprise party to celebrate his K.C.S.E. results.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is looking into the killings.