THE ELEVEN CLAIMED NY THE IRAN PLANE CRUSH RETURN HOME

On Sunday, a motorcade of hearse carrying the bodies of the eleven Ukranians were seen moving along the road. This was before a memorial ceremony was held at the Boryspill International outside Kiev.

On January 8th, a time when Iran was watchful of an attack from the U.S, the Boeing 737-800 was shot down. All the 176 passengers who had boarded the Ukraine international airlines flight fromTehran to Kiev passed away. Majority of the passengers had a dual citizenship among them being 57 people from Canada. Out of the Ukranian citizens, nine were members of the crew.

Foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, wrote on twitter” Today at Boryspill Airport, the bereaved families and the whole nation have an opportunity to pay their respects to the Ukranian crew and the passengers of #PS752 who are now home.”

One by one, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looking on, the coffins on which the Ukranian flag was drapped, were carried from the Ukaranian military plane to hearses that were at the airport. Flags representing different nationalities of those who had passed away were held up by soldiers.

” Deeply grateful for the messages of condolence and solidarity that we have received from around the world.”

At the scene, relatives were seen arriving with bunches of flowers in their hands. Some of the Airline staff were on their knees as the coffins paassed them while others were in tears waiting on the tarmac.

Unrest in Iran has been ignited by the plane disaster. The country is getting International pressure and the influence of its nuclear program has been shortly erupted into an open conflict this month.