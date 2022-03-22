The Green Party Waives Nomination Fee For All Women Vying

The Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) has waived nomination fees for women going for different elective positions in the August 9 General Election.

According to GTAP party leader Dr. Isaack Kalua, the party made this decision after wide discussions to address gender equality issues.

Nonetheless, Dr. Kalua persuaded most candidates for different positions to take advantage of the remaining days left until the March 26 deadline to join the party. This will help them steer clear of a possible shortfall nomination process normally associated with the seasoned political outfits.

“Nothing is as painful as shattering someone’s dream out of a wrong process. We want to give an opportunity to women, youth, and people with disabilities so that they can do what they can be able to do for the good of the nation,” said Dr. Kalua.

Consequently, Ms. Anita Soina, the founder of spice warrior was welcomed by Dr. Kalua. Anita Soina will be vying for the Kajiado North parliamentary seat.

“GTAP is giving an opportunity to women to lead and exercise what is good for them. Women have a vision that is so clear that needs to be supported and that’s why GTAP is all out to support them so that their dream is not killed,” the party leader said.