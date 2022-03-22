Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Green Party Waives Nomination Fee For All Women Vying

By

Published

Annita Soina Photo courtesy
Annita Soina Photo courtesy

The Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) has waived nomination fees for women going for different elective positions in the August 9 General Election.

Anita Soina

Anita Soina Kajiado North Mp Aspirant

According to GTAP party leader Dr. Isaack Kalua, the party made this decision after wide discussions to address gender equality issues.

Nonetheless, Dr. Kalua persuaded most candidates for different positions to take advantage of the remaining days left until the March 26 deadline to join the party. This will help them steer clear of a possible shortfall nomination process normally associated with the seasoned political outfits.

Photo Courtesy GTAP DR. Kalua

Photo Courtesy GTAP DR. Kalua

“Nothing is as painful as shattering someone’s dream out of a wrong process. We want to give an opportunity to women, youth, and people with disabilities so that they can do what they can be able to do for the good of the nation,” said Dr. Kalua. 

Consequently, Ms. Anita Soina, the founder of spice warrior was welcomed by Dr. Kalua. Anita Soina will be vying for the Kajiado North parliamentary seat. 

“GTAP is giving an opportunity to women to lead and exercise what is good for them. Women have a vision that is so clear that needs to be supported and that’s why GTAP is all out to support them so that their dream is not killed,” the party leader said.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019