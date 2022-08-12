The Kenyan Election Credibility in doubt as scores of complains emerge

KDRTV News Nairobi- It was like a scene from an opera movie as an IEBC Official and his accomplice were frog marched to the central police station in Nairobi because they were caught red-handed with election materials in a Private residence.

Members of the public tipped some politicians who went to the residence and caught the suspect with rolls/reels of election materials bearing IEBC stamps. Some ballot papers were marked and other IEBC materials were also found in their possession.

While addressing the media outside the police station, former CAS Rachel Shebesh condemned the police for their laxity in not acting on those serious allegations which are against electoral laws in Kenya.

The Secretary General of Orange Democratic Party Edwin Sifuna and Junet Mohamed were taken aback by the audacity of the suspects who had loads of IEBC materials in rucksacks a property of the IEBC.

