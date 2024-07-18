Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

The Kenyan Government has abandoned it’s Citizen Jailed in Indonesia

By

Published

Cry for Help
Cry for Help

KDRTV News Jakarta Indonesia- A Kenyan Diasporan who was working in Indonesia a Mr. Elvis Kipkoech has been languishing in a foreign jail waiting for a letter from the Kenyan Government to guarantee his release from prison.

Mr. Elvis was released on a parole arrangement with the local authorities in Indonesia’s Java District but an assurance or a letter from the Kenyan Government which would guarantee him freedom which also acts as a surety has not been presented to the Indonesian Government.

Several attempts have been made directly to the local Kenyan Embassy in Indonesia, but tangible response has been forthcoming.

A Kenyan embassy official in Indonesia who requested anonymity over Mr. Kipkoech’s issue, claimed that the ministry of foreign affairs officials in Nairobi are the ones mandated to write such a letter through the office of the Attorney General.

The official went ahead to claim that their local office in Indonesia have sent several letters and made phone calls to Nairobi, but no one is acting on their requests, so their hands are tied.

The Office of the Solicitor general formerly occupied by Mr. Ogeto, did acknowledge receiving Mr. Kipkoech letters through his advocate acting on his behalf from Mr. Begi’s Law firm in Nairobi, but no action has been taken for him to be released from prison.

A Kenyan volunteer who has been following up the case and who made contacts to the KDRTV News Desk, Mr. Levin, confided with our media crew that it’s really hell like situation in Indonesia not only for Mr. Elvis Kipkoech but also 8 other Kenyans serving jail terms for very simple crimes like missing to renew your passport which automatically disqualifies you from obtaining a work visa which lands in jail and you must serve at least 4 years jail term.

Read Also:Kenyan Government Officials Lands In Tirane Albania To Meet Joy Abongo

He also got a pro bono assistance from Mr. Isaac Aluoch Polo Alouchier, law firm that petitioned Parliament to act on his issue whereby the first respondent was the Ministry of foreign affairs and the Attorney General but since March 2023, no response has been received.

What baffles Kenyans living in Indonesia is the way other African countries react so fast to ensure their citizens are assisted incase there’s an immigration issue arises, or their citizens are jailed, they act very fast to ensure they are released as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, when a Kenyan has issues with the Authorities they are left at the mercy of the local authorities who usually hands them heavy fines and a very long jail term when presented to the judicial system.

Read Also:Joy Abongo On A Chartered Plane En-Route To Kenya After The Intervention Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

KDRTV New has all the requisite documents detailing the, arrest, prosecution, incarceration and parole release terms of Mr. Elvis Kipkoech but the government of Kenya has failed in its duty to help him get out of prison.

Petition

Petition

p3

p3

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020