The Kenyan Government has abandoned it’s Citizen Jailed in Indonesia

KDRTV News Jakarta Indonesia- A Kenyan Diasporan who was working in Indonesia a Mr. Elvis Kipkoech has been languishing in a foreign jail waiting for a letter from the Kenyan Government to guarantee his release from prison.

Mr. Elvis was released on a parole arrangement with the local authorities in Indonesia’s Java District but an assurance or a letter from the Kenyan Government which would guarantee him freedom which also acts as a surety has not been presented to the Indonesian Government.

Several attempts have been made directly to the local Kenyan Embassy in Indonesia, but tangible response has been forthcoming.

A Kenyan embassy official in Indonesia who requested anonymity over Mr. Kipkoech’s issue, claimed that the ministry of foreign affairs officials in Nairobi are the ones mandated to write such a letter through the office of the Attorney General.

The official went ahead to claim that their local office in Indonesia have sent several letters and made phone calls to Nairobi, but no one is acting on their requests, so their hands are tied.

The Office of the Solicitor general formerly occupied by Mr. Ogeto, did acknowledge receiving Mr. Kipkoech letters through his advocate acting on his behalf from Mr. Begi’s Law firm in Nairobi, but no action has been taken for him to be released from prison.

A Kenyan volunteer who has been following up the case and who made contacts to the KDRTV News Desk, Mr. Levin, confided with our media crew that it’s really hell like situation in Indonesia not only for Mr. Elvis Kipkoech but also 8 other Kenyans serving jail terms for very simple crimes like missing to renew your passport which automatically disqualifies you from obtaining a work visa which lands in jail and you must serve at least 4 years jail term.

He also got a pro bono assistance from Mr. Isaac Aluoch Polo Alouchier, law firm that petitioned Parliament to act on his issue whereby the first respondent was the Ministry of foreign affairs and the Attorney General but since March 2023, no response has been received.

What baffles Kenyans living in Indonesia is the way other African countries react so fast to ensure their citizens are assisted incase there’s an immigration issue arises, or their citizens are jailed, they act very fast to ensure they are released as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, when a Kenyan has issues with the Authorities they are left at the mercy of the local authorities who usually hands them heavy fines and a very long jail term when presented to the judicial system.

KDRTV New has all the requisite documents detailing the, arrest, prosecution, incarceration and parole release terms of Mr. Elvis Kipkoech but the government of Kenya has failed in its duty to help him get out of prison.