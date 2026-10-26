The Nuclear Paradox: How Global Policy Incoherence Should Caution Africa Against a Rushed Nuclear Energy Transition

By Dickens Ochieng’( Human Rights Lawyer)

The global debate on nuclear energy presents Africa with a fundamental policy dilemma. On one hand, nuclear power is increasingly promoted as a reliable, low-carbon source of electricity capable of supporting industrialisation, strengthening energy security and helping countries achieve their climate commitments.

On the other, the international experience reveals a deeply complicated picture. Countries are simultaneously expanding, abandoning, delaying, restricting and reconsidering nuclear power, often while pursuing the same objectives of decarbonisation, energy independence and economic development.

This contradiction should not be dismissed as an ordinary disagreement over energy technology. It exposes a more fundamental problem in global energy governance.

There is no universal consensus on whether nuclear power represents the most appropriate, affordable, safe or socially legitimate pathway to a low-carbon future.

Instead, countries make different choices based on their economic circumstances, institutional capacity, political priorities, public opinion, geography and historical experiences.

For African countries contemplating their first nuclear power plants, this international inconsistency should serve as a cautionary tale.

The climate promise of nuclear energy deserves serious consideration, but it must not become a justification for rushed decisions, predetermined outcomes or the marginalisation of communities whose land, livelihoods, water resources and futures may be affected.

The question is not simply whether nuclear energy can generate low-carbon electricity. It can. The more important question is whether it represents the most appropriate development pathway for a particular African country, at a particular time, under its particular economic, environmental, institutional and democratic circumstances.

A world divided: expansion, retreat and reconsideration

The international nuclear landscape demonstrates that nuclear energy is neither universally rejected nor universally embraced. Rather, governments are pursuing different and sometimes opposing strategies.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global nuclear generation was on course to reach a record in 2025, supported by new reactors, restarts and extended operating lives.

Yet the same international picture includes reactor closures, countries abandoning nuclear programmes and projects struggling to move from political announcements to construction.

The contrast becomes clearer when individual countries are examined.

Germany: the decision to phase out

Germany shut down its last three operating nuclear reactors in April 2023, completing a politically contested phase-out . This was a significant decision by a major industrial economy that had previously obtained roughly a quarter of its electricity from nuclear power. In May 2025, Germany also shifted its position on recognising nuclear energy as equivalent to renewables in EU climate policy. The contrast illustrates how nuclear policy can change with political priorities, energy-security concerns and debates over climate strategy.

France: renewed commitment, difficult delivery

France remains one of the world’s most nuclear-dependent electricity systems and continues to regard nuclear power as central to decarbonisation and energy security. However, its new-build experience has also exposed the risks of lengthy construction periods, complex engineering and cost overruns. The Flamanville EPR project, for example, suffered years of delays before beginning grid-connected operation in 2024. France demonstrates that a strong political commitment to nuclear energy does not automatically translate into timely or inexpensive delivery.

Taiwan: the phaseout completed

Taiwan shut down its last nuclear reactor in May 2025, completing its nuclear phaseout.This is particularly instructive because it shows that even an advanced economy facing energy-security challenges can choose a different direction from governments seeking to expand nuclear capacity. The decision does not prove that phaseout is the best option for every country; it demonstrates that national choices remain contested and context-dependent.

China: large-scale expansion

China is a major exception to the decline in new nuclear construction seen across several other markets. The IEA reported that nine of the ten nuclear construction starts worldwide in 2025 were in China. Its expansion reflects long-term state planning, industrial capacity, substantial investment, and an established supply chain. African governments should learn from the institutional and industrial conditions underpinning this expansion rather than assume that China’s trajectory can be replicated in countries with different financial and technical capacities.

Japan: a return shaped by Fukushima

The Fukushima disaster in 2011 transformed Japan’s nuclear governance, triggering reactor suspensions, tighter safety requirements and prolonged public debate. Japan has since restarted reactors that meet its revised regulatory requirements, while others have remained suspended. This illustrates the long-term institutional, financial and political consequences that a major nuclear accident can have, even in a technologically advanced country.

Italy: the power of public opinion

Italy abandoned nuclear power following the political process surrounding its 1987 referendums, held in the aftermath of the Chornobyl disaster. A 2011 referendum subsequently rejected a proposed return to nuclear power.Although these votes did not establish a universal rule for other states, they demonstrate that energy infrastructure can become a question of democratic legitimacy, public trust and the social licence to operate,not merely a technical decision for government officials.

These examples reveal the central inconsistency,governments can share commitments to climate action and energy security yet reach sharply different conclusions about nuclear power. Even within countries pursuing nuclear expansion, political commitments may outpace actual project delivery.

The latest figures underscore this uneven trajectory. The IEA reported that global nuclear capacity remained at approximately 420 GW at the end of 2025. Three gigawatts of new capacity entered service that year, while roughly three gigawatts were retired. Of ten construction starts, nine were in China.

The global picture, therefore, is not one of a uniform nuclear renaissance. It is a selective expansion concentrated in a relatively small number of countries, alongside closures, prolonged suspensions and continuing uncertainty elsewhere.

Why the climate argument is valid but incomplete

Any credible discussion must acknowledge the strongest argument in favour of nuclear energy. It produces electricity with very low operational greenhouse-gas emissions and can provide dependable power regardless of whether the sun is shining or the wind is blowing.

The IEA recognises nuclear power as the world’s second-largest source of low-emissions electricity after hydropower. Nuclear generation can help reduce dependence on coal and natural gas, support electricity systems with high shares of variable renewables, and provide reliable power for energy-intensive industries.

A country must evaluate the complete lifecycle of a nuclear project: planning, financing, construction, operation, security, decommissioning and long-term waste management. Uranium mining, fuel processing, plant construction and associated infrastructure also have environmental footprints, even though lifecycle emissions remain low relative to fossil-fuel generation.

The economic question is particularly important for developing countries. Large nuclear projects require substantial upfront capital, specialist expertise, strong regulatory institutions and the capacity to manage complex procurement and construction contracts. Delays can defer the electricity a country urgently needs while interest and other financing costs accumulate.

The IEA has specifically identified construction delays, cost overruns and the concentration of nuclear technology suppliers as significant challenges to a broader expansion of nuclear energy.

For a country struggling to finance transmission lines, expand electricity access, improve health facilities and provide clean water, committing a substantial share of public borrowing or fiscal capacity to one major nuclear project entails an opportunity cost. The relevant comparison is not nuclear power versus an imaginary world without electricity. It is nuclear power versus the realistic alternatives available to that country.

Solar, wind, geothermal, hydropower where ecologically and socially appropriate, storage, regional power trade, transmission upgrades and energy efficiency all deserve rigorous comparison. These options have different costs, limitations and environmental consequences; none should receive automatic preference. The proper test is which combination delivers reliable, affordable and low-carbon electricity on the required timetable.

African governments must therefore resist the assumption that because nuclear power is low-carbon, a nuclear programme is automatically the most climate-compatible or developmentally sound investment.

Africa’s nuclear ambitions: opportunity or premature commitment?

Africa’s energy challenge is real. The continent needs reliable electricity to support manufacturing, digital infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture and the transition away from polluting fuels. Nuclear energy may have a role in meeting some of these needs. But the case for adopting it must be established country by country, not assumed from the continent’s development aspirations.

An assessment published in 2026 by the Institute of Economic Affairs Ghana, Who in Africa Is Ready for Nuclear Power?,identifies Egypt and South Africa as the continent’s most advanced nuclear-power countries. Egypt is constructing the four-unit, 4.8 GW El Dabaa plant, while South Africa operates the Koeberg nuclear station and is considering additional capacity. Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia are identified as potentially ready by 2030.

The differences between these countries are consequential.

Egypt: learning from a first-of-a-kind national project

Egypt’s El Dabaa project demonstrates the scale of the financial, technological and institutional commitments involved in establishing a nuclear industry. Its experience will be relevant to other African countries considering their first reactors, particularly regarding vendor dependence, project financing, construction delivery, workforce development and long-term waste arrangements.

South Africa: building on an existing nuclear ecosystem

South Africa’s decades of operating experience at Koeberg provide it with a foundation that most African states do not possess. Its regulatory institutions, technical personnel and experience maintaining nuclear infrastructure make its position fundamentally different from that of a newcomer. Other countries should not treat South Africa’s experience as proof that the same programme would be equally feasible everywhere.

Kenya: establish the need before committing to the technology

Kenya has a substantial renewable-energy foundation, including geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar. Its nuclear ambitions should therefore be evaluated against the country’s actual electricity-demand forecasts, grid capacity, industrialisation plans, financing constraints and alternative investment opportunities. The question should not be whether Kenya can aspire to nuclear power, but whether a particular nuclear project would outperform a credible portfolio of alternatives in cost, reliability, delivery time and public benefit.

These cases point to an essential distinction,being interested in nuclear energy, being politically committed to it, being technically prepared for it and being economically justified in building a plant are four different things.

A memorandum of understanding with a reactor vendor does not establish that a country has a bankable project. A site-selection announcement does not demonstrate that the proposed location is environmentally appropriate. Nor does a target date for generating electricity prove that the necessary regulatory, financial, grid and human-resource conditions will be met.

African countries must evaluate readiness through evidence, not political declarations.

The financing question: who bears the risk?

Nuclear energy’s global resurgence is also inseparable from questions of finance, industrial competition and geopolitical influence.

The IEA reported that 48 of the 52 reactors that began construction worldwide between 2017 and the end of 2024 were of Chinese or Russian design. This concentration illustrates the influence of a relatively small number of technology suppliers over the emerging nuclear market.

For African governments, this creates a strategic question: who will ultimately control the technology, supply the fuel, provide maintenance, train local workers and manage the project if costs rise or political relationships deteriorate?

Some reactor-export agreements include extensive financing and technical support. These arrangements can make projects possible, but governments must scrutinise repayment obligations, sovereign guarantees, procurement conditions, foreign-exchange exposure and the allocation of construction risks.

The financial model matters as much as the technology itself.

If a project is delayed, will the vendor absorb the additional costs, or will taxpayers and electricity consumers carry them? If demand projections prove too optimistic, who will pay for underutilised infrastructure? If the plant’s operating costs exceed forecasts, will electricity remain affordable for households and businesses?

These are not arguments against international cooperation. They are reasons to negotiate from a position of informed public accountability.

The global nuclear industry is not a single, coordinated response to climate change. It is also a market in which countries compete to sell reactors, fuel services, engineering expertise and long-term technical support. African governments must distinguish their own development interests from the commercial and geopolitical interests of external suppliers.

Environmental safety, waste and the rights of affected communities

The debate becomes even more consequential when nuclear power is proposed in ecologically sensitive or densely populated areas.

A nuclear plant is not simply another industrial facility. Its planning requires a comprehensive assessment of site suitability, cooling-water requirements, extreme weather, seismic risks, emergency preparedness, radioactive-waste management, physical security and long-term decommissioning.

These considerations do not mean that every nuclear site is unsafe. They mean that safety must be demonstrated through independent evidence rather than assumed from the promise of advanced technology.

Radioactive waste presents an additional intergenerational responsibility. Some waste remains hazardous for very long periods and requires secure management, institutional continuity and sustained financing. Governments must explain what arrangements will apply, where waste will be managed, who will oversee it and how the costs will be met over time.

The same scrutiny must extend to land rights, livelihoods and public participation.

Where communities depend on fishing, farming, pastoralism, tourism or customary land for their survival, a nuclear project can have consequences that extend beyond the plant’s physical boundary. A technically sound reactor does not, by itself, establish that the site-selection process is fair or that affected people have been adequately consulted.

For African countries, constitutional protections, environmental assessment requirements, access to information and meaningful public participation must be treated as substantive safeguards,not administrative obstacles to be cleared after a political decision has already been made.

The international nuclear debate offers an important lesson here. A government’s decision to pursue low-carbon electricity does not relieve it of its obligations to the people who bear the environmental and social costs of delivering it.

The Siaya question: Kenya must not confuse energy and climate promise with a public mandate

Kenya’s proposed nuclear power plant in Siaya brings these global questions into sharp focus.

The proposal should be evaluated not only through its projected electricity output or contribution to national decarbonisation, but also through the particular circumstances of the proposed site, including the Lake Victoria ecosystem, local livelihoods, water resources, land rights, public health and the capacity to manage a nuclear installation safely over its entire life cycle.

For communities around Liunda and Lenya beaches and the wider Central Sakwa area, the debate is not an abstract argument between nuclear energy and renewable energy. It concerns how a national development decision could affect their environment, livelihoods, cultural relationship with the land and future generations.

Kenya’s nuclear ambitions therefore require clear answers to several questions.

Necessity: What independently verified electricity-demand forecasts establish the need for nuclear power, and why is the proposed project preferable to a realistic combination of geothermal, wind, solar, storage, grid investment and regional electricity trade? Site suitability: What evidence supports the selected location, particularly concerning water use, biodiversity, population exposure, emergency evacuation and cumulative environmental impacts? Economic viability: What is the project’s full lifecycle cost, including financing, construction delays, fuel, waste management, decommissioning and contingency provisions? Public accountability: Have affected communities received timely, accessible information and meaningful opportunities to influence the decision before key commitments become irreversible? Legal compliance: Have the applicable constitutional, environmental and regional legal obligations been addressed, including the transboundary implications of activities affecting shared Lake Victoria resources?

These are questions of public interest, not hostility to scientific progress.

The fact that nuclear energy is low-carbon cannot settle them. Nor can a government’s enthusiasm for technological modernisation substitute for independent environmental assessment and a defensible economic case.

Kenya must also distinguish between consultation and consent. They are related but not interchangeable. Whether free, prior and informed consent (FPIC) is legally required in a particular context depends on the applicable law, the rights involved and the circumstances of the affected communities. Where consent is required, it cannot be replaced by a general public meeting. Where meaningful consultation is the applicable standard, it must still be timely, informed and capable of influencing the decision.

For a project with potentially long-lasting consequences, democratic legitimacy is not an optional extra. It is part of responsible development.

What Africa should learn from the global nuclear debate

The lessons from international experience are clear.

First, African governments should avoid technological determinism,the assumption that one technology is inherently the correct answer to a country’s development challenges. Nuclear power can contribute to decarbonisation, but so can other technologies. The optimal energy mix will depend on national resources, electricity demand, financing conditions, grid infrastructure and environmental constraints.

Second, governments should conduct transparent, independent comparisons of competing energy options. These should include realistic delivery schedules, total system costs, reliability, lifecycle emissions, land and water requirements, climate resilience and social impacts. The assessment must compare credible alternatives rather than an idealised nuclear project against deliberately weak alternatives.

Third, countries should strengthen regulatory institutions before committing to major nuclear investments. Independent safety oversight, technical expertise, emergency preparedness, safeguards, security and waste-management arrangements are essential prerequisites not tasks to be completed after construction begins.

Fourth, governments should publish the material terms of project agreements to the extent permitted by legitimate confidentiality and security requirements. The public should understand the financing structure, sovereign liabilities, vendor obligations, procurement arrangements and allocation of project risks.

Fifth, African countries should protect democratic decision-making. Parliamentary scrutiny, environmental assessment, public participation, access to information and judicial oversight are critical to preventing a major infrastructure programme from becoming a fait accompli.

Finally, governments should plan for the possibility that their assumptions will change. Demand projections can be wrong, technologies can become cheaper, financing conditions can deteriorate, and public priorities can shift. Long-lived infrastructure should not be insulated from legitimate reconsideration simply because substantial political or financial commitments have already been made.

Conclusion: Africa deserves an evidence-led energy transition

The international experience does not establish that nuclear power is inherently undesirable. Nor does it demonstrate that nuclear energy is indispensable to every country’s climate strategy.

It establishes something more useful: the decision is complex, context-dependent and consequential enough to demand rigorous scrutiny.

France’s nuclear commitment, Germany’s phaseout, Taiwan’s completed exit, Japan’s cautious restarts and China’s large-scale expansion reveal a world that has not settled on one universal nuclear pathway. Meanwhile, the concentration of new construction in a handful of countries underscores how difficult it can be to translate nuclear ambitions into actual electricity generation.

For Africa, the lesson is not to reject nuclear power reflexively. It is to reject the assumption that the climate imperative automatically justifies nuclear investment, regardless of cost, location, institutional readiness or public consent.

Our continent must not become a testing ground for ambitious energy announcements whose financial, environmental and social consequences have not been adequately examined. Nor should African governments mistake the commercial interests of reactor-exporting countries for a development strategy tailored to African needs.

In Kenya, the proposed nuclear plant in Siaya deserves an open, evidence-based and constitutionally grounded national conversation. Its proponents must demonstrate the project’s necessity, affordability, safety and environmental suitability. Its critics must also be heard, and credible alternatives must be examined on their merits.

Africa’s energy future should be determined neither by fear of nuclear technology nor by uncritical faith in its climate promise, but by evidence, democratic legitimacy and the public interest.

The ultimate measure of an energy transition is not how advanced a technology appears, how ambitious a government sounds or how many international agreements it signs. It is whether the choices made deliver reliable and affordable electricity, protect people and ecosystems, respect constitutional rights and leave future generations with a stronger, not more burdened developmental inheritance.

That is the standard African countries should demand before embarking on the nuclear journey.

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[2]https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/edf-announces-new-delay-higher-costs-flamanville-3-reactor-2022-01-12/

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