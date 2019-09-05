The President Ordered People To Be Evicted From The Mau, Official Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna Says

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has refuted claims by Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen President Uhuru Kenyatta did not order for the eviction of squatters from Mau Forest. While giving weekly briefings from his office, government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has said the evictions have a Cabinet approval and the nod of the head of state, anyone propagating contrary information is misleading the public.

This puts to an end the accusations against Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko by politicians opposed to the Mau evictions.

“Eviction of people from the Mau catchment area has to go on to save this country, but this will happen in a humane manner. The right word in actually relocation of families and not eviction. It will uphold the dignity of the people, that’s the position of government,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen had on Tuesday accused Mr Tobiko having vested interests in the eviction of those living in Mau and asked President Kenyatta to state his position on the matter.

Mr Oguna stayed clear of Mau politics and urged those who talked of insubordination to appreciate the government processes.

“It’s not the first time evictions are happening, it was done before and due processes are always followed. Mau is the most important of the five critical water towers that feeds our major rivers that help in achieving food security, yet it is greatly endangered. People must leave,” he said.

Rift Valley leaders have taken issue with the reclamation of Mau, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta has reneged on his 2013 promise to take care of the interests of the squatters who had encroached the forest land. Instead, they say, Uhuru has allowed his differences with DP William Ruto to play part in the forceful removal of the encroachers from the forest land.

DP William Ruto is stuck between a rock and a hard place, considering the magnitude of the Mau issues and will most likely affect his 2022 ambitions.

