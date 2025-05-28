The Truth Behind Jowie Irungu’s Presidential Pardon

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Kenya was thrust into a social media firestorm this week after a gazette notice dated May 23, 2025, listed 57 inmates pardoned by President William Ruto. A name Joseph Irungu Maina sparked untamed speculation, with many believing it referred to Jowie Irungu, the man convicted of murdering Monica Kimani in 2018. Claims of his release flooded the internet, causing uproar across the nation.

But here’s the truth: Jowie Irungu was not released, pardoned, or freed conditionally or otherwise. The Joseph Irungu listed in the notice is not the same person! Government officials, including State House strategist Dennis Itumbi, confirmed that the released inmate was convicted in 2015, years before Monica’s murder. Legal records show Jowie’s full name is Joseph Kuria Irungu, and he was sentenced to death in March 2024, a sentence that disqualifies him from a presidential pardon under Kenyan law.

Some reports wrongly suggested that Jowie received a conditional pardon, but no official source has confirmed this. Conditional pardons, while recognized under Kenyan law, still require transparency and publication in the Kenya Gazette. There is no legal or public record confirming Jowie was granted any type of pardon!

The confusion highlights deep public sensitivity around Jowie’s case. His trial gripped Kenya for years, fueled by media attention, a celebrity relationship, and shocking forensic evidence. So when word spread that he might walk free, it reopened painful wounds for many. Hashtags like #JusticeForMonica trended as Kenyans expressed disbelief, anger, and concern over potential abuse of executive power.

The name mix-up and unchecked rumors lit a wildfire of misinformation. But facts matter. Jowie remains on death row, and no hidden pardon or presidential shortcut has altered that. What the saga reveals isn’t a secret release, it’s how quickly mistrust in the system can be sparked by just one name.