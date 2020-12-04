The World Bank Gives a detailed economic update on Kenyan Economy (LIVE)

(KDRTV NAIROBI) – The World Bank will be giving a detailed report on the Kenyan Econony on a live Televised edition on KDRTV News Online on Friday 6th, 2020 at 4:00 pm Kenyan time and 7:00 am Central American Time.

KDRTV’S Host Dr. Jeremiah Okari Show dubbed @ Diaspora Dive, will be hosting the World Bank Group based in Nairobi Kenya and their compatriots in Washington DC as they give the report.

The team that will feature during show are renoknown World Bank economists, Mr. Alex Sianaert, Mr. Peter Chacha, and Mr. Utz Johanna Pape, who will be giving a candid report on the Kenyan Economy which has also been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and which has already claimed over 1500 lives in Kenya as of today and the number projected to rise based on the figures given by the Ministry of Health in Kenya.

READ ALSO:Hotbed Of COVID-19! Uproar As America Advises Her Citizens Against Traveling To Kenya

The Interview is Co-Sponsored and presented by the, World Bank Group Nairobi, KDRTV in collaboration with One Voice Global Consortium Chaired by Dr. Robert Chiuri a Kenyan Diasporan Living in Ohio, USA.

How to Watch Live

Youtube – KDRTV News Live

Youtube will be the best options as it will be zero delay High Definition stream so you will be able to catch World Bank live effortlessly.

If you have a valid Gmail account, you can simply download the app youtube on iTunes, Google Play or simply use Youtube.com on your TV, Smartphone or Computer and via the search box type “KDRTV News or KDRTV Live, Then simply click the channel with the purple KDRTV logo and you should be prompted to watch World Bank One on One Interview or you can simply Click this Link to get promoted to the live stream.

Ensure you Subscribe to KDRTV News and hit the bell icon to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

Facebook – KDRTV News Live

Facebook will be the second-best options as it is very convenient to catch World Bank live.

If you have a valid Facebook account, you can simply download the app Facebook on iTunes, Google Play or simply use Facebook.com on your Smartphone or Computer and via the search box type “KDRTV or KDRTV Live, Then simply click the channel with the purple KDRTV logo and you should be prompted to watch World Bank One on One Interview or you can simply Click this Link to get promoted to the live stream.

Ensure you Like & Follow to KDRTV on Facebook and hit the bell icon to receive push notifications the second we go live so you do not miss a second of the interview.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.