Third Police Contingent Returns Home as Haiti Mission Concludes

A third contingent of 208 officers from the National Police Service returned to the country after completing a year-long deployment in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support Mission.

The officers arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday evening, where they received a hero’s welcome from senior government and security officials, including Monicah Juma and Douglas Kanja.

In a statement, the National Police Service confirmed the officers had been part of Kenya’s international peacekeeping efforts aimed at stabilising Haiti, which has faced prolonged insecurity driven by gang violence.

“The National Police Service warmly received its third contingent of officers returning from deployment in Haiti under the Multinational Security Support Mission,” the statement read.

The Kenya-led mission, approved by the United Nations in 2024, brought together forces from several countries, including Guatemala, Jamaica, the Bahamas, El Salvador, and Canada. Kenyan officers were tasked with supporting the Haitian National Police in restoring order, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting civilians.

During their deployment, the officers played a central role in safeguarding key installations such as airports, seaports, and major transport corridors. Their efforts ensured the safe movement of civilians and enabled the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance.

They also contributed to long-term institutional rebuilding, supporting training programmes at the Haitian National Police Academy and aiding in the re-establishment of the Armed Forces College.

Speaking during the reception, Juma praised the officers for their professionalism and commitment to duty, noting that their service had elevated Kenya’s global standing.

“Their service has brought pride to the National Police Service and the nation at large. I encourage you to share your experiences and lessons learned to strengthen future operations both locally and internationally,” she said.

Inspector General Kanja echoed her remarks, commending the officers for their discipline and resilience during the mission.

He further assured them of continued welfare support, including access to counselling and mental health services as part of the post-mission reintegration process.

The returning officers were accompanied by senior security officials, including Joseph Boinnet and Eliud Lagat, alongside other commanders from specialised police units.

Their arrival comes just a week after a second contingent of over 200 officers returned to the country, signalling the beginning of a phased withdrawal from the Haiti mission ahead of the planned transition.

Kenya first deployed police officers to Haiti in June 2024, marking a significant step in its foreign policy and international security engagement. Since then, the mission has been widely viewed as a test of Kenya’s capacity to lead multinational peacekeeping efforts beyond the African continent.

Security officials say the returning officers will now undergo debriefing and reintegration, with their experiences expected to inform future operations both within Kenya and in international assignments.

As more contingents return, the mission stands as a defining moment for Kenya’s role in global peacekeeping and its commitment to supporting stability in conflict-affected regions.