News

This Is A Trap – Martha Karua Dismisses President Ruto’s Dialogue Forum

By

Published

raila karua photo

File image of Martha Karua and Raila Odinga.

Azimio la Umoja co-principal Martha Karua has dismissed the formation of a multi-sectoral forum to address issues raised by General Z during the recent anti-government demonstrations.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 9, Karua said the dialogue can be meaningful if the participants have good faith and have the interests of the nation.

The Narc Kenya Party leader warned politicians against hijacking the reforms initiated by the youth.

“Dialogue can only be meaningful if the players have good faith and are guided by the best interests of the people. Let’s be careful as the political class lest we hijack the genuine clamour for accountability and reforms by the GenZ,” said Karua.

She called for immediate action on the demands of Gen Z to the Kenya Kwanza government and termed the multi-sectoral forum a trap.

“I agree with those who say Action Now on the clear and attainable demands of the GenZ to enhance accountability and make the state work for the masses rather than for a handful of elites. This is a trap period,” Karua added.

President Ruto announced that there would be a six-day multi-sectoral forum to address the country’s challenges.

Ruto said the forum will begin on Monday, July 15, 2024, and end on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

“This forum will begin on Monday next week and end on Saturday next week, it will be a six-day forum and will propose the way forward for the country,” Ruto stated.

Azimio boss Raila Odinga welcomed the move saying it is the way forward to get out of the current crisis in the country.

“We have agreed that we give people an opportunity to be heard, to express themselves to come out with the grievances which are ailing our country today so that a last solution can be found,” Raila said.

The forum follows deadly anti-government protests led by Gen Z that resulted in the killing of over 40 people by security forces and forced President Ruto to reject the unpopular Finance Bill 2024.

Also Read: President Ruto Announces 6-Day Multi-Sectoral Forum To Adress Gen Z Issues

