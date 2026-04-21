Thousands of Students Protest as TVETA Shuts Down KIM Campuses

Students from the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) have strongly opposed a directive by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) ordering the immediate closure of all KIM campuses nationwide, a move that has thrown thousands of learners into uncertainty.

The directive, issued on April 20, 2026, revoked the institution’s accreditation and declared certificates issued from 2018 invalid, citing non-compliance with regulatory standards, including the use of unapproved programmes and unlicensed trainers. The decision affects over 10,000 current students across 13 branches and an online campus, as well as more than 100,000 alumni.

Speaking in Kisumu, student leader John Ojijo condemned the move, describing it as abrupt and punitive to learners who enrolled in good faith. “We enrolled in KIM to build our careers. Our education cannot be paused by a press release; it must be protected through collaboration and partnership,” Ojijo said.

He urged TVETA to adopt a consultative approach and grant the institution a grace period to address compliance issues without disrupting ongoing academic programmes. According to Ojijo, the closure risks derailing students mid-course and undermining the legitimate expectations of learners and their families.

“KIM is not merely a college. It is a national institution established in 1954 and has been a cornerstone of management excellence in East Africa,” he added, emphasizing the institution’s legacy in shaping professionals across sectors. Students further warned that an indefinite shutdown would unfairly punish them for administrative lapses beyond their control. “Our skills are valid, our competence is unquestionable, and our collective voice is strong,” Ojijo stated, calling for calm among students amid growing anxiety.

KIM’s Executive Director, Dr. Muriithi Ndegwa, confirmed that the institution is actively engaging regulators and conducting an internal audit to address the concerns raised. “We are treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves and are working to ensure our students and stakeholders are protected,” he said.

Dr. Ndegwa also noted that KIM certificates are widely held across government, private sector, and academia, underscoring the potential national impact of the directive.

Despite the closure order, the institution maintains that some learning activities remain ongoing for programmes not regulated under TVET. However, disruptions have already been reported in campuses such as Kisii and Machakos, with uncertainty continuing to grip students and staff.

As talks between KIM and TVETA continue, students are now calling for swift resolution, warning that prolonged delays could have lasting consequences on their education and career prospects.