Thousands throng Dr. Fred Matiangi’s meet and greet people tour events in Minneapolis, Minnesota

KDRTV News Minneapolis- It was a show of influence, determination, resilience and joy as thousands of Kenyans from all walks of life thronged to welcome Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiangi to the World class international performance Ames Center Arena in the city of Burnsville, on the outskirts Minneapolis twin cities, Minnesota.

The ecstatic mood and thunderous welcome was set on Saturday morning August 2nd when Dr. Fred Okeng’o Matiangi and his entourage set foot on Minnesota soil at the St.Paul – Minneapolis International Airport where hundreds of Kenyans welcomed Dr. Matiangi, led by the organizing committee co-chairs Dr. John Makori and Prof. Kenny Karanja.

The security detail from the Hennepin County Sherriff Department in coordination by the organizing committee’s protocol team Mr. John Osumo and Mimi Waruguru never left any chance of security breach and ensured all the program was followed and adhered to the letter.

Dr. Fred Matiangi was received by various community leaders from various societal groups, and GenZ’s comprised and representing the face of Kenya. The former Cabinet Secretary was elated and happy to be received by the Kenyan community living in Minnesota.

The dinner hosting team that had estimated to allow only 289 -300 people to attend because they coudn’t get enough room because of the short period to organize for the visit got a rude shock when over 500 people showed up and were grappling to get into the hall and meet the guest of honor.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Fred Matiangi, said that he never expected a charged crowd of educated professionals that was elated to meet him. At one point in his speech he told the gathering that he has never sat in a room full of professors and smart people like he met at the Marriot Hotel in Brooklyn Park Minnesota.

The shock of the year was when Dr. Fred Matiangi stepped in at the Ames international performance center greeted by cheers and ululations chanting and calling him the 6th by thousands who filled the hall and still others were standing on the hallway and outside of the Ames Center wishing him the best in his journey to statehouse.

Dr. Matiangi’s entourage to the hall led by his Diaspora secretariat chair Mr. Mwangi and team couldn’t believe what was in front of their eyes as they took their chairs and got welcomed by traditional dance group Organico in collaboration with MwanaKendra who hummed Kenyan patriotic songs as the crowd followed along.

Before the meeting started Prof. Sisinio Muthengi shared a QR Code and requested the attendees to list their counties of origin in Kenya and it was an astounding moment when almost all ethnic composition from Kenya were represented.

A veteran journalist from Kenya who had a minute to greet the crowd got a rude shock when people from different counties in Kenya were ready to speak and mentioning their ethnic diversity and inclusion in the hall and almost 90 percent of those who spoke were candid that President William Ruto has mismanaged Kenya and needs to pack and go and stop lies. It was also shocking when people from his home town of Eldoret in Uasin Gishu county also joined the chorus calling for his resignation in their short speeches.

Various speakers starting from the GenZ raised serious concerns about the direction the Kenyan leadership is heading the Country and were very specific and tasked Dr. Fred Matiangi to use his experience in governance if elected to ensure the country gets back to it’s feet like what Kibaki did in 2003 when he took over from Moi.

During his speech Dr. Fred Matiangi also echoed the sentiments especially from the GenZ whom he described as intelligent and with lots of potentials and wondered why President William Ruto’s regime is killing the innocent and intelligent kids who are basically telling his government that they promised jobs, food and basic needs but can’t even afford them.

He finished his speech by thanking all Kenyans and friends who attended the meeting and requested for their votes in the next general election of 2027 or rally behind a candidate that they believe will solve problems facing Kenyans because the leadership of President Ruto has failed Kenyans.

Dr. Fred Matiangi promised to work closely with the Diaspora and their voice must be incorporated in the affairs of running the government because a government can’t love remittances but refuse advice from the Diasporas voice.

The team that organized the Kenya we Deserve weekend with Dr. Fred Matiangi were namely, Dr. John Makori, Dr. Karanja Kenny as Co-chairs, Dr. Edwin Bogonko, Prof. Sisinio Muthengi, Prof. Jeremiah Okari, Prof. Kefa Otiso, Dr. Jared Nyabuti, Eng. Ben Kebwato Omweri, Mimi Grace Waruguru, Alvin Otieno Oyugi, John Osumo, Onesmus Mutio, Ahmed Noor Maalim, Nicholas Kibet, Collins Orenge, Dr. Chris Oganda, and Emmanuel Mittey just to mention a few among the sub committees who burned the midnight oil to ensure the day was a success.