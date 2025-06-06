Thousands turn up to pay last respect to the Kenyan woman killed in the US by her boyfriend

KDRTV News Minneapolis-Huldah Bochere Mosiori 42, a Nurse Practitioner, entrepreneur, and a PhD candidate, life was cut short by bullets fired by her boyfriend in her upmarket home in the City of Ramsey, located at the outskirts of the twin cities area also commonly known as Minneapolis-St. Paul, in Minnesota.

She was a young vibrant, smart and beautiful woman endowed with astounding abilities in academia and entrepreneurship skills and at the peak of her life and career and death came knocking too soon in life from a very unexpected way and environment.

Huldah believed that she had found true love after separating from her estranged husband and decided to get pregnant for her boyfriend who showered her with love, gifts, and took her to various flashy destinations in the U.S and other countries according to videos and photos she shared with her friends.

Huldah Bochere previously had a very tumultuous relationship with her husband whom she accused of domestic violence and battering leading to their separation and were in a process of divorce according to the information given by her close friends and relatives.

Her boyfriend, Mr. Mel Melchizedek, and a father to her last-born child, the alleged murderer, was also in the process of divorcing his wife and had vowed to marry Huldah at any cost and never wanted her to talk to any man he didn’t know or approve of, so Huldah had to show him phone records of people she is talking to.

According to the information obtained from friends close to her and a relative who knew Mel, Huldah had to receive her calls on speaker phone when she was around him.

What started as a wonderful love thought to be crafted in the heavens, turned tragic when her own lover whom she trusted with her life after separating from her estranged husband of many years due to domestic violence, put the gun on her heart and pumped at least three bullets into her body, starting from her heart that punctured her aorta that left her to bleed profusely and caused her death between 8am to 8:30am on the morning of April 22, 2025 that’s according to the report obtained from the Anoka County coroner’s office who conducted the autopsy handed over to the detectives who investigated the homicide.

After shooting her through the heart, he pointed the gun onto her head at a close range and shot her though the brain cavity, the bullet exiting through the other side of her head and leaving a gaping fatal wound.

The last bullet tore into her thigh to make sure that she was completely immobilized and couldn’t crawl to the window or call for help.

Huldah had just seen off her 14-year-old son take a bus to school and later dropped her last -born child at a childcare center not far away from her home at around 7am in the morning and had returned home to prepare to leave and meet one of her clients at 9am according to the information she had told her close friend the previous night.

All this happened while Huldah was on her knees for almost an hour pleading with him to spare her life so that she could continue raising her 4 children, 3 from her estranged husband and the youngest a 3-year-old that Mr. Mel Melchizedek the boyfriend turned murderer was the father.

Mel Melchizedek was a senior medical professional who met Huldah while they were working together at his homecare services managed by him and his wife.

Mr. Melchizedek had threatened Huldah with the gun a couple of months before complaining about her cheating on him. Her close friends and a family member had advised her to leave him immediately after she discovered a gun kept in the safe in her house.

According to the family source, who was privy with her relationship but didn’t approve, she had changed all her locks in the house to bar Melchizedek from accessing the house and it is still a mystery at how he managed to gain entry into the house and shot her.

After he killed Huldah, he came out and requested the neighbor to come into her house for a discussion but luckily enough the neighbor’s wife saw the gun tucked on his waist and alerted her husband in their foreign dialect and the husband closed his door as the wife called 911, which prompted Melchizedek to rush back into the house and made a 911 and requested the law enforcement officers to come with two body bags as he ended his life with a single fatal shot through his head as heard in the 911 recorded call.

When the first responder arrived at the murder, suicide scene, they found two bodies lying side by side at the kitchen and took them to the coroner’s office for autopsy and started the investigations to ascertain the motive of the murder-suicide.

According to a close family friend to the couple, the couple had spent a lovely weekend together at a tourist town known as Duluth up north of Minneapolis city near the boarder of the U.S and Canada with her younger children and it was Melchizedek who drove them there and back.

Family members, friends and workmates who knew the couple are still in shock and can’t come to terms to what happened and drove the boyfriend a 50-year-old, African American of West African descent, many claim was born in Sierra Leone but brought up in Liberia decided to commit the heinous crime and decided to also commit suicide.

According to the police investigations, the boyfriend killed her because he alleged that she was cheating on him with the next-door neighbor a claim the neighbor called weird and disturbing and also refuted by his wife.

After a thorough investigation by Anoka police detective on her phones no shred of evidence or proof could be obtained from her phone data or account of them having an affair with her neighbor or any man which also shocked the police and the entire community because no cheating allegations could be tied to her.

The police are currently running toxicology tests to ascertain if Melchizedek was under drugs when he committed the heinous act. His family members and daughter came over to see Huldah’s family and friends and were deeply sorry for the actions which they also termed were unwarranted criminal and unforgivable because Huldah didn’t deserve to die in that way.

Huldah Bochere was eulogized by the nursing fraternity and the medical professionals across the globe who condemned the act and warned women undergoing domestic violence not to keep quiet but seek professional help if they feel that their lives were threatened in any way a sentiment echoed by the African American Nursing Chairperson in the U.S, Dr. Akombe who flew from North Carolina to represent the Nursing Association which Huldah belonged to.

Everyone who got a chance to eulogize Huldah gave a very compelling speech that painted Huldah as a very kind-hearted woman with a golden heart that touched so many people especially in her nursing practice a career she loved and worked tirelessly to help the less fortunate in the society by bringing a smiling face to whoever she cared for or met in life starting from her church, United Central SDA Church located in Brooklyn Park and her hometown church in Kenya at Migori Central Church where she was born and raised.

Her former classmates at Kadika primary school, Dede High School, Kenyatta University and the Metropolitan University in St. Paul all said that she encouraged every classmate to work hard. She was always at the top of her class since Kindergarten till University.

Hulda Bochere’s parents thanked the community for the moral, financial and spiritual support during the difficult times of the untimely demise of their daughter whom the dad Mzee John Nyagaka said was a pillar in his family and has always wished her the best in her endeavors and dreams since the day he held her during birth and has been a pillar and a glue in his family who has worked so hard to assist her siblings complete their education in various institutions in Kenya. Mzee Nyagaka who is yet to come to terms with the demise of Huldah brought the congregation to tears when he said that his daughter was married too early in life when she was only 21 years old because she became pregnant while pursuing her college education and has endured very challenging times in her life but has fought and succeeded against all odds.

Both of her uncles Engineer Kebwato and Mr. Laban Atemba who have been encouraging her to pursue her dreams told the mourners that it was not an easy road for Huldah but her zeal and focus was unmatched in every step of her life sentiments also echoed by her cousin Mr. Methuselah Nyaundi and her aunties.

Her mom paid a glowing tribute to her daughter who she referred to a champion of all spheres who has shown the world that with hard work you can succeed if you put your efforts and focus on succeeding her sentiments were echoed by her eldest daughter and brother who are also still reeling in shock for losing a mother they referred to as a provider and a beacon of hope even in times of their difficult moments during their younger times when she was struggling with domestic abuse.

Huldah Bochere was buried with thousands of friends, relatives, workmates and church members alongside his children and family, the ceremony was conducted by Pastor Jared Kigori, assisted by church elders from United Central SDA Church and other local pastors who were present.

The funeral committee was one of a kind chaired by Mr. Tom Bichanga assisted by Henry Mogire and Roslidah Nyaberi. The chairman called it a dream team committee that worked tirelessly to ensure Huldah Bochere was laid to rest with the respect and dignity by ensuring the preparations were done professionally.

Her body was preserved and embalmed at the Billman-Hunt funeral Chapel located in North Minneapolis and interred at the Valley Cemetery in Shakopee Minnesota.

Huldah’s family and friends are appealing to well-wishers to donate and assist her children to get good education. If you want to donate go to the GoFund page and donate all proceeds will go directly to the kids education and trust.

She leaves behind 4 children between the ages of 3 to 21 and her husband , Mr. Mosiori who also eulogized Huldah by telling the community on how difficult it going to be in the coming days because he doesn’t know how to cook and is also seeking help to raise the children without Huldah a very difficult task and daunting task a head of him. He said that Huldah was a very brilliant and hardworking mother who sacrificed whatever was available in her reach to ensure that her kids had enough on their table sentiments also echoed by her children who are really facing a very difficult future without their mother who was their bread winner and comforter in their lives.