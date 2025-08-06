Three Arrested, 75 Phones Recovered in Nairobi Theft Syndicate

An intelligence-led operation by officers from the Central Police Station has dismantled a major syndicate operating within Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD). The sting, which followed weeks of meticulous surveillance and public tip-offs, resulted in the arrest of three key suspects and the recovery of a substantial haul of stolen electronics, including over 70 mobile phones.

The breakthrough came with the apprehension of Victor Kimani, a prime suspect caught red-handed in the CBD tampering with International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers. This tactic is commonly employed by criminals to erase ownership traces and evade tracking, effectively making stolen phones untraceable. “Kimani was nabbed in the CBD while tampering with the IMEI numbers of stolen phones in an attempt to conceal their identity,” a police report detailed.

Following his arrest and a brief interrogation, Kimani provided crucial leads that directed detectives to the syndicate’s main base of operations: a commercial building within the CBD, specifically the Intermark Business Centre. This location, long suspected by residents as a hub for illegal electronics trade, housed a workshop disguised as a legitimate electronics repair shop. Inside, officers cornered two alleged accomplices, Marvine Wangundo and Jeremiah Njoroge.

A subsequent search of the premises yielded a trove of stolen electronics. The recovered items included 36 Samsung phones, 23 Vivo phones, 2 Nokia phones, 1 LG phone, 1 HMD phone, 1 Tecno phone, 1 Motorola phone, 6 M-Kopa Samsung phones, and 2 M-Kopa Nokia phones. Many of these devices were stripped of their back covers, indicating attempts to refurbish or rebrand them for resale. The presence of M-Kopa phones, typically sold on credit, further highlights the brazenness of the syndicate.

Beyond mobile phones, officers also seized computer equipment crucial to the operation, including 2 Dell CPUs, 2 HP Elite CPUs, and 1 desktop computer. Investigators believe this equipment played a key role in data wiping, IMEI tampering, and the overall resale process. “This was not your average street-level phone snatching scheme. These individuals were part of a highly organized criminal operation with the technical ability to reconfigure phones and redistribute them,” stated the Central Police Station OCS, emphasizing the sophisticated nature of the syndicate.

The arrests come amidst growing concerns over smartphone theft in Nairobi, with reports indicating residents are mugged for their devices every 10 minutes. These syndicates often involve a network of phone snatchers, pickpockets, and even motorbike riders who supply stolen phones to repair shops. These shops then use “flashers” to modify IMEI numbers, making the devices untraceable and ready for resale, often in other East African countries where legal frameworks are weaker.

The suspects, Victor Kimani, Marvine Wangundo, and Jeremiah Njoroge, are currently in custody as law enforcement finalizes its probe into the extent of the syndicate’s operations. Authorities suspect the network may have ties to broader criminal enterprises operating across city estates and potentially extending beyond Nairobi.