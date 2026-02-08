Three Arrested as NACADA Seizes Cannabis in Machakos

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), working alongside other security agencies, dealt a significant blow to suspected drug trafficking operations in Machakos County after seizing large quantities of cannabis and arresting three suspects during a pre-dawn operation in Matuu Town, Yatta Sub-County.

The intelligence-led raid targeted two locations believed to be key distribution points for narcotic drugs within Matuu and neighbouring areas.

Security officials said the operation was carefully planned and swiftly executed to prevent suspects from fleeing or destroying evidence.

At the first location, officers recovered 12 brooms of cannabis and arrested a female suspect believed to be involved in the retail sale of the illicit drug.

The operation then moved to a second site, where officers seized 360 small rolls of cannabis and approximately 100 grammes of suspected unprocessed dry plant material. Two suspects were arrested at the scene.

Police also recovered weighing scales, rolling papers, rizzlers, and other items believed to have been used in the packaging and distribution of the drugs.

All three suspects were taken into custody and booked at Matuu Police Station, where they are being held pending completion of investigations and arraignment in court.

“This operation is a testament to the collaborative efforts between NACADA and our security partners,” a NACADA official involved in the operation said.

“We are relentlessly pursuing individuals who profit from the destruction of our youth and communities. The seizure and arrests represent a major disruption of illegal drug supply networks in this area.”

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Anthony Omerikwa said the Machakos raid forms part of broader, multi-agency efforts to reduce the supply of illegal drugs across the country.

He noted that security agencies have been directed to intensify action against suspected drug networks as part of the national fight against narcotics.

“This is an ongoing campaign to protect communities from the harmful effects of drugs,” Dr Omerikwa said, adding that no region would be spared in the crackdown.

The Machakos operation comes shortly after a similar NACADA-led raid in Naivasha, where officers arrested a suspect linked to a known drug trafficker and seized a large consignment of cannabis.

Authorities believe the operations point to wider networks operating across multiple counties.

Residents of Matuu Town welcomed the crackdown, expressing hope that the arrests will lead to a lasting reduction in drug-related activities in the area.

NACADA reiterated its call for members of the public to share information on suspected drug dealing, assuring them of confidentiality.

Security agencies say, investigations are ongoing as they work to identify suppliers, financiers, and other accomplices linked to the illegal trade, underscoring the government’s renewed push to dismantle drug distribution networks nationwide.