Three Arrested in Nairobi CBD as Police Seize 38 Phones, Laptops and Government Equipment

Police in Nairobi have arrested three suspects and recovered dozens of electronic devices, including government-labelled equipment, in an intelligence-led crackdown targeting networks that receive, conceal and redistribute stolen property within the city.

The operation was carried out by officers from Central Police Station in Nairobi Region, who acted on intelligence linking a stall at Platinum Plaza along Tom Mboya Street to the handling of stolen mobile phones.

Officers raided the stall after receiving information about a person suspected of receiving and “flashing” stolen phones, a process associated with altering or bypassing device identification details to make stolen phones usable or harder to trace. The search led to the recovery of 38 assorted mobile phones, three laptops and one desktop computer, and the suspect was taken into custody as investigations continued.

In a separate but related operation, officers intercepted two other suspects at the Imenti House car park, where they were found inside a motor vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered two Lenovo monitors, central processing units, keyboards, cables and other computer accessories, all bearing labels identifying them as property of a government institution. The vehicle was detained at the police station as investigators sought to establish how the equipment left official custody and ended up in the suspects’ hands.

All three suspects remained in police custody pending arraignment, as detectives worked to determine whether the recovered items were linked to other reported cases of theft.

Police said the operation reflects a broader strategy of pursuing not just the people who steal property, but also those who create a market for stolen goods by receiving and redistributing them.

“The operation underscores a critical dimension in the fight against theft: the battle does not end where property is stolen. National Police Service officers are following the intelligence trail to the receivers, dealers and other networks that create a market for stolen goods,” police said in a statement.

The recovery of government-labelled equipment among the suspects’ possessions has raised fresh questions about how such items left institutional custody and entered the hands of alleged dealers in stolen property.

Investigators are expected to examine the recovered phones, laptops and accessories further to establish their ownership, trace the circumstances of their acquisition, and determine whether the suspects are connected to a wider criminal network operating in the city.