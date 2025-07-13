Three Arrested Over Magunas Supermarket Arson in Saba Saba Protest

Following the violent Saba Saba protests on July 7, 2025, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Meru County Police have arrested three suspects linked to the arson and looting of Magunas Supermarket and other nearby businesses. The suspects — Ian Mugambi, Abdulatif Murithi, and Teddy Kaimenyi were captured on CCTV footage setting fire to the supermarket and participating in coordinated looting.

Authorities confirmed the trio also ransacked Selelite Supermarket and Seven Eleven Lounge, stealing valuable items and damaging property during the same chaotic night. In a major piece of evidence, police recovered a dark green motorcycle registration number KMGN 839F believed to have been used by the suspects during the attacks.

The Saba Saba protests, held to mark the 35th anniversary of Kenya’s pro-democracy movement, spiraled into unrest in several parts of the country. In Meru, Magunas Supermarket, a well-known retail outlet, was completely razed. Eyewitnesses described how looters disguised as protesters took advantage of the chaos, vandalizing and torching businesses. Notably, a Meru County fire engine responding to the supermarket fire was attacked after its water ran out, forcing emergency crews to withdraw.

The suspects are currently in police custody and are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment. Investigations are ongoing, and a manhunt has been launched for more suspects believed to have been involved in the destruction.

The incident has renewed national calls for accountability and protection of private property during demonstrations as President William Ruto condemned the violence and affirmed the government’s resolve to bring all perpetrators to justice.

The attack on Magunas is considered one of the most severe cases of business destruction during the Saba Saba protests. Business owners and residents have decried the lawlessness, urging law enforcement to crack down on criminals who exploit public demonstrations to cause widespread destruction.

DCI has reiterated its commitment to pursuing all those who committed criminal acts during the unrest.