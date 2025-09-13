Connect with us

News

Three High-Profile Neighbours Arrested Over Murder of City Lawyer Kyalo Mbobu

By

Published

Lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbombu murder in Kenya
Police are holding three high-profile suspects in connection with the murder of prominent Nairobi lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, who was gunned down in a brazen drive-by shooting last week  along Magadi Road in Karen, Nairobi.

Those in custody are George Wainaina, Paul Mbugua, and Eric Muhia – all neighbours of the slain advocate.

According to investigators, the three men are being detained in separate Nairobi police stations as detectives piece together the final hours of Mbobu’s life.

Sources close to the probe revealed that the suspects were in contact with Mbobu just hours before his assassination, raising questions about their possible role in the murder.

“The three individuals were among the last people to interact with the deceased. Their statements and movements are now under thorough scrutiny,” said a senior detective familiar with the case.

Police have sought additional time to hold the suspects as investigations continue. “Given the gravity of the matter, we are leaving nothing to chance. Our officers are committed to ensuring justice is delivered,” Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei stated.

