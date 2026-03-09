Three Killed, 19 Injured in Kisumu Road Crash as Aden Duale Stops to Assist Victims in Kisumu

Three people have died and at least 19 others were injured following a tragic road accident along the Kisumu–Busia Highway at Otonglo near the Molasses Plant in Kisumu County on Sunday.

The crash initially sparked reports linking it to the motorcade of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. However, the Ministry of Health Kenya later clarified that the Cabinet Secretary and his convoy were not directly involved in the collision, but had instead encountered the accident while travelling along the route.

According to the ministry, Duale was travelling from Rarieda in Siaya County to Kisumu International Airport after attending a thanksgiving ceremony for Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the accident involved a Toyota Prado and a public service vehicle, while other reports indicated a matatu and a tuk-tuk were among the vehicles caught in the collision.

“Following the accident, immediate rescue efforts were coordinated, leading to the evacuation of more than 19 injured persons to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for urgent medical attention,” the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities confirmed that two victims died instantly at the scene, while a third person succumbed to injuries while being transported to hospital.

The injured victims were rushed to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, where medical teams are currently providing treatment.

The ministry further stated that emergency responders, local authorities, and medical personnel acted swiftly to rescue victims and ensure the injured received prompt care.

Speaking later in Nairobi during an Iftar dinner with members of the Kenya Association of Muslim Medical Professionals, Duale confirmed that his team stopped to assist the victims and coordinate emergency response efforts.

“Sorry for keeping you waiting; we are on our way from the function to Kisumu airport. There was a small accident. All patients belong to me; I had to tell my team to help the patients and ensure they are in the hospital. They are recovering well,” Duale said.

Authorities have since launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the crash, including whether speeding, traffic conditions, or mechanical issues contributed to the tragedy.

The accident occurred just days after another fatal crash along the Nairobi–Mombasa Highway in Taita Taveta County that left six people dead, raising renewed concerns about road safety on Kenya’s major highways.

As investigations continue, the Ministry of Health has extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a quick recovery to those injured in the crash.