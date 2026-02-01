Three Killed in Fatal Trailer Crash at Arimi Bridge Along Molo–Njoro Road

A somber mood engulfed the Amco area in Arimi, Molo Sub-county, on Saturday night following a horrific road accident that claimed the lives of three people along the busy Molo-Njoro road in Nakuru County.

The accident occurred at Arimi Bridge when a trailer transporting logs reportedly lost control, veered off the tarmac, and crashed onto the bridge with tremendous force. All the occupants of the vehicle died on the spot before any emergency response could intervene.

Police confirmed that the deceased included the driver and two other men. However, their identities had not been immediately established due to the severity of the injuries sustained in the crash. “The lorry was transporting trees and the trees fell on them,” said Samuel Wainaina, describing the impact of the accident.

Preliminary reports from the scene indicate that the heavy vehicle was navigating the stretch near the Amco area when it lost control under circumstances that are still under investigation. The trailer plunged onto the bridge structure, leaving behind extensive wreckage strewn with timber, a grim sight that remained visible as recovery efforts began.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Molo Sub-county Hospital mortuary for preservation as investigations continued and families began the painful process of identification.

Residents and frequent road users termed Arimi Bridge as a notorious black spot, citing numerous fatal accidents at the same location.

According to locals, at least 12 people lost their lives at the bridge last year alone under similar circumstances.

The tragedy has renewed public anger and frustration, with residents accusing the government of failing to implement adequate safety measures despite repeated appeals. They are now calling for the urgent installation of street lighting, clear road markings, and protective barriers along the bridge to prevent further loss of life.

Nakuru County traffic police have urged drivers of heavy commercial vehicles to exercise extreme caution, especially during night travel, and to ensure their trucks are in proper mechanical condition.