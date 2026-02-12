Three Shot During Protests Over Police Killing of KMTC Student in Huruma

Tension erupted into violence in Nairobi’s Huruma estate on Wednesday, February 11, after protests over the fatal shooting of 21-year-old KMTC student Cheryl Adhiambo left three people nursing gunshot injuries.

The unrest erupted after local youth attempted to block Outer Ring Road, a major transport artery, to protest Adhiambo’s killing on Saturday evening.

Residents say the demonstration was intended to demand justice and accountability, but it quickly descended into chaos when police moved in to disperse the crowd.

According to eyewitness accounts, officers used tear gas to push back protesters. Amid the melee, a female police officer allegedly discharged her firearm, injuring three individuals. The victims sustained gunshot wounds to the thighs and lower limbs.

“We were just trying to make our voices heard,” one resident wrote. “Cheryl was one of us. She didn’t deserve to die like that. Now three more people are hurt. Is this how they treat us?”

The injured were later rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for medical attention after police managed to de-escalate the confrontation.

Adhiambo’s death on Saturday has sparked widespread outrage in Huruma Estate Nairobi, with residents questioning the circumstances surrounding the shooting. While official details remain limited, many community members have alleged excessive use of force and are demanding an independent investigation.

“The youth wanted to block the road so that their voices could be heard,” another resident said. “But things turned chaotic when police intervened. We heard gunshots, and people started running.”

Police had yet to release a comprehensive statement addressing both the fatal shooting of Adhiambo and the subsequent injuries during the protest.

For Huruma residents, however, the central demand remains unchanged: justice for Cheryl Adhiambo.