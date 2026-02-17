TikTok Deletes Over 580,000 Kenyan Videos

TikTok has removed more than 580,000 videos posted by Kenyan users between July and September 2025 in what marks one of the platform’s most aggressive content moderation drives in the country.

According to its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report released on Tuesday, the majority of the deleted videos violated policies prohibiting hate speech, harassment, misinformation, explicit sexual content, graphic violence, and dangerous challenges.

In a striking revelation, 99.7 per cent of the flagged Kenyan videos were detected and removed automatically before any user filed a complaint.

Additionally, 94.6 per cent of the offending content was taken down within 24 hours of being uploaded, significantly limiting its reach.

“By integrating advanced automated moderation technologies with the expertise of thousands of trust and safety professionals, TikTok ensures swift and consistent enforcement of content that violates its Community Guidelines,” the company said in a statement.

“This approach is vital in ensuring that we provide a safe platform for our community, as we uphold our policies against harmful content, including misinformation, hate speech, and other violations.”

Beyond pre-recorded clips, enforcement extended to live broadcasts. Approximately 90,000 livestreams originating from Kenya were interrupted for breaching platform rules, representing about one per cent of all livestreams during the quarter.

Livestreams are subject to stricter oversight due to the speed at which harmful material can spread in real time.

Globally, TikTok removed over 204 million videos in the same period – about 0.7 per cent of total uploads worldwide.

Of these, 91 per cent were detected by artificial intelligence systems. The company also deleted more than 118 million fake accounts and over 22 million accounts suspected to belong to users under 13.

Kenya’s rapidly expanding digital space provides important context.

Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya shows internet subscriptions exceed 40 million, largely driven by mobile data usage.

With TikTok ranking among the country’s most-used social media platforms and attracting millions of young users, enforcement decisions directly shape Kenya’s digital conversation.

However, experts caution that automated moderation is not flawless. AI systems can misinterpret local slang, satire, or cultural nuance, potentially leading to wrongful removals or overlooked violations.

TikTok maintains that combining machine detection with human review offers the best balance between speed and accuracy.

As scrutiny over online safety, misinformation, and child protection intensifies, TikTok’s extensive enforcement indicates the growing tension between digital freedom and platform accountability in Kenya’s evolving online ecosystem.