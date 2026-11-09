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TikTok Removes Over 750,000 Videos in Kenya

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

TikTok removed more than 750,000 videos in Kenya between April and June 2026 for violating its Community Guidelines.

In the Q2 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report released on Monday, November 9, TikTok said 99.8 per cent of the videos were taken down proactively before users reported them, while 93.8 per cent were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

“These figures underscore TikTok’s continued investment in advanced detection systems and rapid response mechanisms designed to limit the spread of harmful content,” the report read.

TikTok also removed more than 46,000 accounts in Kenya suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, in line with its age-related safety policies.

Globally, the platform removed more than 26 million accounts suspected to belong to children under the age of 13 during the same period.

TikTok also said it removed approximately 188.3 million of the more than 42.2 billion videos published on the platform in the same period, and 6.3 million were reinstated following successful appeals.

According to the report, automated systems detected 97.4 per cent of the videos removed, while 99.5 per cent were taken down before being reported by users.

The platform also continued its enforcement efforts during LIVE broadcasts, with 80,640 LIVE rooms interrupted in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines.

Globally, TikTok took enforcement action, including issuing warnings and demonetisation, against 47,176,654 LIVE sessions and 26,781,135 LIVE creators for breaching its LIVE monetisation guidelines.

The report also highlighted TikTok’s efforts to address the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the spread of potentially misleading AI-generated content.

In Kenya, the platform removed nearly 11,000 videos under its policies on edited media and AI-generated content during the second quarter of 2026.

“These efforts are supported by creator labelling tools, automated detection, and C2PA Content Credentials technology that helps users identify content created or significantly altered using AI,” the report read.

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