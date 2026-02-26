TikToker Arrested Over Alleged Threatening Video

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a TikToker for allegedly sharing a video containing a threatening message.

In an update on Thursday Fenruary 26, DCI said the suspect, identified as Peter Maingi Kimani alias Menelik Kimani, was apprehended in the Gachage area of Kiganjo, Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had reportedly gone into hiding after allegedly committing the offence.

“Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters have arrested Peter Maingi Kimani, alias Menelik Kimani, who is suspected of recording a video containing a threatening message and sharing it on his TikTok account earlier this week.

“The suspect was smoked out of his hideout in the Gachage area of Kiganjo, Gatundu South Sub-County, where he had holed up after committing the offence,” DCI stated.

The accused is currently undergoing processing pending arraignment in a court of law.

The DCI cautioned members of the public about responsible use of social media platforms and the limits of constitutional freedoms.

The investigative agency further reiterated its commitment to addressing irresponsible use of social media platforms.

“The DCI reminds the public that while freedom of expression is guaranteed in the Constitution, its enjoyment should not be used as a tool to promote or justify the violation of the rights of others.

“The Directorate further reiterates that no effort will be spared in addressing any irresponsible use of social media, especially where there is a threat to peace and security,” DCI added.