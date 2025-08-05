TikToker Arrested Over Viral Threat Video

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested TikTok content creator Shedrack Omondi Okindo, alias Hon. Mosquito, over a seditious video that was widely circulated on Friday, August 1.

In a statement on Tuesday, DCI said the video posed serious threats to public safety and triggered urgent action from law enforcement.

“Detectives have arrested Shedrack Omondi Okindo, alias Hon. Mosquito, in connection with a seditious video that was widely circulated on TikTok on August 1, 2025.

“The inflammatory clip, which contained threats of violence and incitement against public order, quickly went viral, triggering public concern and swift action from security agencies,” DCI stated.

Sleuths following forensic leads trailed Okindo to his hideout in the Miritini area of Mombasa County, where he was swiftly apprehended.

DCI said a subsequent search of his residence revealed two pairs of tactical combat fatigues, a notebook with the writings, “We are going to apply guerrilla resistance tactics – Justice to all freedom heroes,” three mobile phones, assorted documents linked to the Justice Direction Party, among other items.

Okindo is currently in custody, undergoing processing as he awaits his court appearance.

His arrest comes days after Patrick Osoi, a former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier and U.S. Army veteran, was arrested in connection with the formation of the Fighting Brutality and Impunity (FBI) movement.

Detectives also arrested police officer Hiram Kimathi at his residential house in the Kambakia area of Makutano, Meru County, and Jackson Kuria Kihara, widely known by his alias Cop Shakur arrested in Kahawa West.

