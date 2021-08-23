‘Time for a new crop of leaders’-Jimmy Wanjigi Optimistic He Will Beat Party Leader Raila Odinga At Primaries

Presidential aspirant Jimmy Wanjigi believes it’s time for a new set of leaders, a reason why he’s optimistic he’ll beat party leader Raila Odinga at the primaries.

Speaking at Presbyterian Church of East Africa, Ndarugu in Nakuru Town West on Sunday, Wanjigi said that he’s ready to compete with Raila Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential ticket for the 2022 General Elections.

“ODM is a national party that was started by many people among them President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka among others and not Odinga’s personal outfit,” he said.

The billionaire businessman said that ODM picking him will prove that it was democratic.

“Odinga is my good friend and I want to tell him now that I will beat at the nominations, it is time for a new crop of leaders,” he said.

He said that Kenya needs a savior and that can’t come from recycled leaders.

He argued that those who have created the problems we have cannot solve them therefore fresh new faces will bring change.

“Kenya had its first liberation for colonisation and those leaders had their times of 30 years, the second liberation started in 1992 and that too has taken another phase of 30 years and the people who led the nation for that period have nothing to offer,” he said.

“The country has faced a myriad of challenges among them impunity and corruption which have stagnated economic growth,” he added.

