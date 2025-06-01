Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Title: Slovenian President Musar and DP Kindiki Ignite Madaraka Day Celebrations

By

Published

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki

KDRTV News – Homabay: Today,  June 1st 2025, Kenyans gathered at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay County to commemorate Madaraka Day, an important moment in the nation’s history that marks the day Kenya attained self-governance in 1963. This year’s celebrations were particularly touching, as leaders emphasized not only the historical significance but also the ongoing struggle for economic freedom.

In her address, Slovenia President Nataša Musar eloquently stated, “History is not about facts but preserving values that strengthen a country’s identity and unity.” Her words resonated deeply with attendees, reminding them that the essence of independence extends beyond political liberation; it encompasses the collective responsibility to uphold national values in ones county.

Slovenia President Nataša Musar

Slovenia President Nataša Musar

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki also echoed this sentiment by stating, “We owe those who fought for the political freedom of Kenya the fight for its economic freedom.” His remarks highlighted a critical aspect of modern Kenyan society – the need to address economic disparities and empower citizens through sustainable development initiatives.

The celebrations featured vibrant cultural displays, traditional music, and speeches from various leaders who called for unity among Kenyans from all walks of life. The theme this year revolved around fostering inclusivity and recognizing the contributions of every citizen towards building a prosperous nation.

As Kenyans reflect on their journey since gaining independence, they are reminded that true freedom is not merely about governance but also about ensuring equitable opportunities for all citizens. The spirit of Madaraka Day serves as a powerful reminder that while history shapes identity, it is the actions taken today that will define Kenya’s future.

Also Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/kibaki-taught-me-ruto-disappointed-me-gachaguas-bold-tribute-sparks-political-buzz-at-serena-hotel-memorial/

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021