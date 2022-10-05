Tout On A Viral Video Performing Dangerous Stunts In A Matatu Charged

Recently, a tout was trending in a video that showed him performing dangerous stunts hanging on a speeding matatu. The video met mixed reactions online. The tout and the driver however, were put on notice when the Makadara Law Courts pressed charges against them.

The two were slapped with Ksh130,000 cash bail while being released. On the other hand, the driver was asked to pay Ksh 100,000 cash bail or Ksh200,000 bond while the tout paid Ksh 30,000.

Nonetheless, drivers were warned against disobeying traffic rules and PSV guidelines. To make sure that saccos adhered to the laws and regulations, the judge further warned that the Sacco and drivers licenses would be revoked and other disciplinary measures enforced upon sentencing.

The charges that the two faced were dangerous and reckless behavior while driving, and failing to wear the specific uniform while on duty. Other additional charges included driving without proper documentation and failure to display a personal photograph as directed.

Subsequently, the driver pleaded guilty while the tout denied all the charges levelled against him.

“We urge all road users to remain vigilant and speak out against such behavior. The driver and the two conductors have been arrested. They will be charged accordingly,” the National Highways Safety Authority (NTSA) stated after apprehending the culprits on Monday, September 3.

Charges

On the other hand, NTSA accused them of hooting while on the highway as well as carrying individuals with a part of their bodies hanging outside the vehicle.

Relating to that matter, the latest data by the authority indicates that the number of deaths resulting from road carnages rose to 3,541 in the period between January and September 2022 from 3,286 in the previous year.

The program is tailored to reduce human-related factors leading to road accidents such as speeding, careless overtaking, overloading, and driver fatigue.