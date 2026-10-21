Traditional Drinks Like Muratina and Busaa Set for Formal Licensing Under New Government Plan

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced plans to formally license traditional alcoholic drinks that meet Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) requirements as the government intensifies its crackdown on illicit alcohol and drug cartels.

Speaking on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, after meeting security agencies at his Karen residence in Nairobi, Kindiki said compliant traditional brews would be allowed to operate legally, provided they meet the required safety and quality standards.

“Traditional brews that meet the Kenya Bureau of Standards requirements will be formalised and licensed,” Kindiki said.

The proposed licensing system would cover traditional drinks such as muratina, commonly associated with the Kikuyu community, and busaa, a grain-based brew popular in western Kenya. Producers would, however, have to demonstrate compliance with the applicable standards before obtaining licences.

The announcement comes as security agencies step up operations against illegal alcoholic drinks linked to poisoning, serious illnesses and deaths.

Kindiki said intelligence-led, multi-agency operations conducted over the previous 10 days had resulted in nine raids targeting illicit ethanol and 116 additional operations against illegal brews that failed to meet public health and quality standards.

The government has also finalised legislative proposals targeting manufacturers, distributors and individuals accused of facilitating the production and supply of dangerous, chemical-laced alcoholic drinks.

“The Government has finalised legislative proposals that will tighten the noose on manufacturers, distributors and enablers of ethanol and drug cartels that are supplying dangerous chemical-laced alcoholic drinks to members of the public,” Kindiki said.

The proposed legal changes would allow authorities to seize assets and confiscate funds linked to illicit alcohol and drug cartels. The government intends to direct the proceeds recovered towards rehabilitation programmes for people struggling with addiction.

Kindiki said the government had also established a permanent coordination mechanism at Harambee House Annex to strengthen cooperation among regulatory and enforcement agencies involved in combating illicit alcohol and drug-related offences.

“Coordination among regulatory and enforcement agencies has been enhanced, and a framework for engaging local communities in this fight is set to be released next week,” Kindiki disclosed.

The planned community engagement framework is expected to bring local communities into the campaign against the manufacture and distribution of unsafe alcoholic drinks.

The government maintains that the crackdown is intended to protect public health rather than undermine legitimate businesses. The proposed licensing framework would therefore provide a legal pathway for traditional alcohol producers whose products meet the required standards, while tougher measures target those involved in the illicit trade.

The legislative proposals and licensing plan form part of the government’s broader effort to disrupt illicit alcohol supply networks, strengthen enforcement and address the harm associated with unsafe alcoholic products.