Trafficker Arrested With Cocaine Worth Ksh3.6 Million at JKIA

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspected drug trafficker at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while attempting to smuggle cocaine.

In a statement, DCI said the suspect, identified as Muli Ayan Ndunge, had swallowed the narcotics in her stomach.

“A drug courier’s daring attempt to slip into Kenya with a stomach full of cocaine ended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, after sharp-eyed Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives intercepted her moments after landing,” DCI stated.

DCI noted that the suspect was apprehended after touching down at JKIA from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ndunge was escorted to the ANU offices for observation, and within minutes, the truth began to spill out, as she emitted 14 pellets of cocaine.

“Knowing there was more, detectives maintained a tight watch, and soon another 14 pellets followed, bringing the tally to 28 pellets, weighing 912.74 grams valued at approximately Ksh3, 650, 960 in the streets,” DCI stated.

A subsequent X-ray scan later confirmed her abdomen was clean, sealing the case with clinical certainty.

The suspect was taken to custody as detectives prepare her for arraignment in court.

This comes days after three Kenya Airways employees were sentenced to 25 years in prison each for trafficking heroin valued at more than Ksh60 million.

The JKIA Court handed the sentences to Lennox Chengek Chestit, a cabin crew member; Kenneth Sinzore Isundu, a ground staffer; and Alfric Odhiambo Otieno, also a cabin crew member.

Each convict was also ordered to pay substantial fines of between Ksh88 million and Ksh90 million.

While ussing the veridct, Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku expressed concern over the reputational damage the convicts’ actions could inflict on Kenya Airways and the Kenya Airports Authority.

“To see employees of Kenya Airways themselves involved in drug trafficking is more damaging than any of them possibly imagined,” the magistrate noted.