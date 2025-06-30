Tragedy as Kenyan Caregiver Fatally Attacked by Patient in the UK

A family in Gatundu North, Kiambu County, is in mourning after their kin was killed in the United Kingdom (UK).

Irene Wanjiru Mbugua, a 48-year-old Kenyan caregiver working in the UK, tragically lost her life after a patient she was caring for turned on her and fatally attacked her.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation by the West Midlands Police.

“It is with great sadness to inform you Ms Irene Wanjiru Mbugua, 48, from Mataara in Gatundu North in Kiambu died in a tragic incident on Sunday 22nd June 2025 when the male patient she was caring for turned against her killing her in circumstances still under investigations by the West Midlands Police in the UK,” a statememt sent to the newsrooms reads in part.

Wanjiru had been living and working in the UK for the past two years and was employed by a caregiving agency.

Her death shocked her family, which only got the news one day later after frantic efforts to contact her by the agency failed hours after her shift had ended, and she had missed filing the mandatory daily work report.

Wanjiru was the sister of Gibert Mbugua, also known as Baba Mbugua, a former resident of Coventry, UK.

