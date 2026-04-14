Tragedy in Mau Summit: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Dam

Residents of Casino Village in Mau Summit, within Kuresoi North Constituency, are grappling with grief and outrage following the tragic discovery of a 13-year-old girl’s body in a nearby dam under circumstances pointing to suspected murder.

The girl, identified by locals as Lilian Njambi, was last seen on the evening of Monday, April 13, 2026, playing with other children in the neighborhood before she mysteriously went missing. Her sudden disappearance prompted an urgent search by family members and concerned residents, who combed the area throughout the night.

The search, however, ended in heartbreak on Tuesday morning, April 14, when her lifeless body was discovered in a dam near the Casino area. Witnesses at the scene reported disturbing observations, claiming the body bore visible signs consistent with strangulation.

“It is deeply painful. We searched all night hoping she would be found alive, only to wake up to this devastating news,” said a resident who participated in the search efforts.

The shocking incident has sparked anger among locals, who now fear for the safety of their children. Many residents voiced concerns over what they described as a growing trend of insecurity in the area, urging authorities to act swiftly and decisively.

“We cannot continue living in fear. Our children are no longer safe. The government must take immediate action and ensure justice is served,” another resident lamented.

Police have since confirmed that investigations are underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the girl’s death. Authorities have not ruled out foul play and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Local leaders have also weighed in, calling for heightened vigilance among parents and guardians, particularly during the ongoing school holiday period when children are more likely to spend time outdoors.

“This is a tragic reminder that we must all take extra responsibility in ensuring the safety of our children. We urge parents to know where their children are at all times,” a local leader stated.

As the community mourns the loss of a young life cut short, attention now turns to law enforcement agencies to deliver justice and restore a sense of security in Mau Summit.