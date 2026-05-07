Treasury Allocates Ksh9.9 Billion for 2026 National Exams

The government has increased funding for national examinations after allocating Ksh9.9 billion to the Kenya National Examinations Council in the 2026/2027 national budget.

The allocation, announced by the National Treasury, will cater for the administration of major national assessments including the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA), Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The new funding marks a significant increase from the Ksh5.9 billion allocated during the 2025/2026 financial year, highlighting the government’s growing investment in the country’s education sector and examination system.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi had earlier hinted at possible changes in how examination subsidies are distributed. According to Mbadi, the government is reviewing the current funding model, which also includes candidates from private schools.

He noted that the subsidies should primarily benefit vulnerable learners in public schools who are unable to afford examination fees.

The announcement comes at a time when thousands of contracted examination officials are still waiting for payments linked to the 2025 examination cycle. Teachers across the country have recently raised concerns over delays in compensation for invigilation, supervision, and marking duties.

The delayed payments became a major issue during recent nationwide teachers’ protests, with education stakeholders accusing the government of failing to settle arrears on time.

Although the Treasury released Ksh1.5 billion to KNEC on April 14, many teachers who served as invigilators, supervisors, centre managers, and examiners are yet to receive their payments.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok confirmed that the payment process had already started but explained that the disbursement would be done in phases due to financial constraints.

“KNEC has commenced the payment process, and the remaining arrears will be cleared progressively,” Bitok said.

Teachers involved in Teacher Training College (TTC) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) assessments, together with security officers and drivers, are currently being prioritised in the first phase of payments.

Despite growing frustration among education workers, KNEC has assured all affected staff that outstanding arrears will be cleared by the end of May.

The increased allocation is expected to strengthen the administration of national examinations while easing operational challenges facing the examinations council ahead of the 2026 assessment period.