Treasury Announces Vacancies for National Infrastructure Fund Board Positions

The National Treasury has announced fresh job opportunities for Kenyans, opening applications for board positions in the newly established National Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

In a notice dated April 9, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi confirmed that the NIF Governance Council is seeking qualified individuals to serve as independent directors on the Fund’s Board. The recruitment is being conducted under Section 13 of the National Infrastructure Act, 2026.

“The NIF Governance Council is in the process of recruiting members of the Board for the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF),” Mbadi stated, inviting suitably qualified candidates to apply.

The NIF is a strategic government vehicle designed to accelerate the delivery of large-scale infrastructure projects across the country. According to the Treasury, the Fund aims to mobilise financing from diverse sources, including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private investors, and climate finance institutions.

“By attracting diverse sources of financing, the Fund aims to bridge infrastructure gaps and spur economic growth,” Mbadi noted.

The Board will consist of four members, including independent directors tasked with ensuring transparency, accountability, and sound governance. Successful candidates will serve a three-year term, renewable once based on performance.

To qualify, applicants must hold at least a university degree in fields such as finance, economics, engineering, accounting, or law. Additionally, candidates are required to have a minimum of 10 years of professional experience, including at least five years in senior management or leadership roles. Compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution on integrity is also mandatory.

Applicants must submit a detailed curriculum vitae, a copy of their national identification card, and clearance certificates from key agencies, including the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Higher Education Loans Board, and a registered Credit Reference Bureau.

The Treasury has warned that failure to provide all required documentation will lead to automatic disqualification, underscoring the competitiveness of the process.

Applications must be submitted either by hand or via mail to the Treasury offices in Nairobi, with a deadline set for April 25, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

The recruitment marks a critical step in operationalising the NIF, which the government views as a transformative shift from debt-driven infrastructure financing to a more sustainable, investment-led model. If successfully implemented, the Fund is expected to unlock new investment opportunities and fast-track Kenya’s development agenda.